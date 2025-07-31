Chloe Bibby Stating Case to Stay With Fever Long-Term

The Indiana Fever extended their winning streak to three games Wednesday night, exploding for a season-high 107 points in a 6-point victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

As part of the spectacular offensive display, the Fever got a combined 37 points from two players who weren't on the roster at the start of the season, thanks to a career-high 27-point outing from Aari McDonald and 10 points off the bench from rookie Chloe Bibby.

Aari McDonald not on a team opening day, career high tonight (tied right now). Chloe Bibby not on a team 6 days ago, yet making things happen. There's been a million good arguements for expansion — these 2 showing the talent that will be in the league every night with more teams. — Tony East (@TonyREast) July 31, 2025

After a strong first stint on a hardship contract, McDonald has procured a deal through the end of the 2025 season, making herself a fixture in Indiana's lineup ever since.

Bibby's future with the Fever, however, is less certain.

Indiana inked Bibby to a 7-day contract last Friday, giving the 27-year-old a chance to make a name for herself. She's impressed in the early going, notching 8 points in her Fever debut before reaching double figures against Phoenix, and showcasing a confident three-point stroke in the process.

Despite only seven games of WNBA experience, Bibby is making a strong case as a viable long-term option for Indiana.

Chloe Bibby is Viable Longterm Fit for Indiana Fever

Bibby's initial 7-day contract expires on Friday, August 1, but it's not a major cause for concern. The current CBA allows Indiana to re-up with Bibby for two more 7-day contracts, at which point they must either release her or sign her for the remainder of the season.

That allows Indiana to refrain from making an official decision on Bibby until after the WNBA's August 7 trade deadline has passed. With the Fever poised as potential buyers, that's likely the wisest course of action.

That said, this early glimpse at Bibby has the makings of a mutually beneficial fit.

Chloe Bibby tonight:



10 PTS

2/4 3PT

+19 pic.twitter.com/JY60QlO91u — FeverStats (@FeverStats) July 31, 2025

Head coach Stephanie White hasn't shied away from acknowledging Bibby's value, given the present construction of Indiana's roster.

"She just gives us a different look than any of our other post players," White told the media after Bibby's first game on Sunday.

She'd then echo those sentiments following Wednesday's victory.

"With Bibby, she's a stretch four and she's a shooter -- we haven't had that."

Tagged as a sharpshooter going back to her collegiate days, the 6-foot-2 forward has lived up to the billing through two games with Indiana.

Bibby nailed both of her three-point attempts on Sunday and had another strong showing from distance on Wednesday, converting on 2-of-4 looks from beyond the arc.

On the season, she's converting at 44.4% clip while averaging nearly 4 trifectas a game. It's a small 7-game sample size, but it's not too far a cry from her production in college. Bibby posted a 35.5 3P% through five NCAA seasons, boasting a 45.0 3P% as a sophomore at Mississippi State with a similar rate of volume to her current WNBA numbers.

Despite numerous injuries to Caitlin Clark that have kept the star guard out of the lineup for over half the season, Indiana has been a respectable three-point shooting team, even sporting the fourth-best 3P% in the league.

But as White duly noted, most of that production has come from the guard spot, with Lexie Hull, Sophie Cunningham, and Kelsey Mitchell all proving to be reliable threats from distance.

Take Bibby out of the equation, and Damiris Dantas would be the only Fever forward who averages at least one three-pointer per game. Dantas has had her moments, but a 28.8 3P% on the season leaves something to be desired.

There may be other stretch fours to be had at the deadline (ESPN's Kevin Pelton suggests Dallas Wings forward Myisha Hines-Allen), but Bibby presents a less costly option already on the roster.

And despite being signed just six days ago, Bibby has meshed well within White's system.

"She's a high-IQ player. She understands how to play, how to make plays, she's shot-ready every time, and that's important," White commended on Wednesday. "And so when all else fails, just pick and pop."

Bibby's confidence from deep is a clear asset for the Fever, and her presence should open up more space inside the paint for the rest of the lineup.

chloe bibby is perfect for this team pic.twitter.com/RV2DSSzOBs — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) July 31, 2025

Her minimal WNBA experience is a detractor, although the 27-year-old Bibby boasts more experience than the bulk of her counterparts in the 2025 rookie class. Even still, a Fever core laden with veteran experience should be well-equipped to take on a promising investment.

Plus, Bibby shouldn't command overwhelming playing time. She's averaged just 12.0 minutes through two games, and will likely remain in that window given her largely offensive-minded profile.

Between All-Star Aliyah Boston, veteran Natasha Howard, rookie Makayla Timpson, Bibby, and Dantas, White has a juggling act on her hands when it comes to assigning minutes in the front court. While that can be frustrating on a game-to-game basis, it unequivocally makes the Fever lineup more flexible and gives White a wealth of options depending on the situation.

And it's worth dreaming about how Bibby's shot-ready playstyle might flourish once Clark and her elite facilitation return to the fray.

Chloe Bibby next to Caitlin Clark is going to feed families. 😭😭😭😭😭 — kb ⚡️ (@kerrrr22) July 31, 2025

"We're very difficult to scout when we have this kind of balance. I think it makes us dangerous," White noted. "Our depth, while at times can be challenging, it's also one of our greatest strengths, and it pulls us through when we need it."

Bibby bolsters that strength. While her future with Indiana likely hinges on the aftermath of this year's trade deadline, it's not hard to see why her presence would be useful come playoff time.

