Fever's Game 3 Loss to Aces Is Major Red Flag for WNBA Playoff Hopes

The Indiana Fever squandered a golden opportunity on Friday night.

Returning home for a swing game in a 1-1 semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces, the Fever hunted a decisive edge in their title push. Instead, it's the Aces who now sit on the precipice of a trip to the Finals following an 84-72 Game 3 win.

Jackie Young's impressive display in Game 3 helped the @LVAces secure the dub against the Fever, 84-72🤗



Young notched 25 PTS (11 in the 3Q) , 5 REB & 4 AST!



The Aces lead the series 2-1 with the chance to clinch on Sunday. The last time they were in the WNBA Finals was 2023.… pic.twitter.com/TxilV8kNRV — WNBA (@WNBA) September 27, 2025

Being pushed to the brink of elimination isn't exactly uncharted territory for this spunky Fever team. Indiana rallied back from a 0-1 hole in the first round, claiming the final two games to oust the No. 3-seeded Atlanta Dream.

But the manner of Friday's defeat raises major concerns as the Fever face yet another uphill climb in their 2025 postseason campaign.

Despite surrendering 84 points, Indiana's defensive game plan was largely a success. Head coach Stephanie White has openly harped on the need to defend the three-point line and limit star center A'ja Wilson -- insofar as anyone can hold a four-time MVP in check. On both fronts, the Fever delivered in Game 3.

Las Vegas took only 10 threes -- their fewest all year, regular season or playoffs. For context, the Aces averaged 25.9 attempts during the regular season, although that volume has dipped steadily in the postseason.

They were efficient enough, hitting 4-of-10, but it's well shy of the 9.1 makes they averaged in the regular season. Given the firepower Las Vegas has in the backcourt, that's a number Indiana is more than happy to live with.

Of course, the three-point line becomes little more than a subplot if Wilson erupts for 30 points, but that wasn't the case on Friday.

Indiana held Wilson to just three points at halftime, the 2025 MVP missing 10 consecutive field goals after opening the game with a three-pointer. She'd finish with 13 points -- her lowest this postseason -- on 6-of-22 shooting.

Also significant: A'ja Wilson hit a 3-pointer to open the game, but hasn't made a shot since.



She's 1-of-11 from the floor tonight, but has five rebounds. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) September 27, 2025

It's rare for one of the game's best to have an off night, and even rarer for it to happen twice in the same series. Much of the credit goes to Fever center Aliyah Boston, who's proved a persistent thorn in Wilson's side. With Boston as her primary defender, Wilson was held to 16 points on 27.3% shooting in Game 1. After a bounce-back effort with 25 points in Game 2, Wilson was once again stifled by Boston's physicality inside.

The Fever rode her struggles to an 89-73 Game 1 win, only to suffer her dominance in Game 2 as she powered the Aces to a 90-68 blowout victory. Friday's tilt checked many of the same boxes that favored Indiana in Game 1 -- underscored by an even less productive outing from Wilson -- yet the final result echoed Game 2, with Las Vegas seizing control down the stretch.

Fever Offense Failed to Capitalize on A'ja Wilson Off-Night

Sep 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson (21) defends during game three of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Much of the onus falls on a Fever offense that failed to take advantage of the opportunity in front of them.

Las Vegas was far from silenced on offense. Four-time All-Star Jackie Young turned in another brilliant performance with a game-high 25 points, while Chelsea Gray and NaLyssa Smith combined for 31 more. Still, a quiet game for Wilson -- at least by her lofty standards -- and minimal production from distance gave the Fever a clear path to steal a win, especially in the friendly confines of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

But while Indiana's defense opened the door, their offense promptly closed it.

Credit the Aces for a phenomenal defensive effort, reminiscent of their 2023 title squad that led all postseason teams in scoring defense. Las Vegas clogged lanes and patrolled the rim all night long, recording a season-high 10 blocks.

The Fever struggled across the board, perhaps a sign that the absence of Caitlin Clark and all the injuries have finally caught up to them. While the Aces shot 50.8% from the field, Indiana lagged behind at 35.6%. It wasn't much better from three-point land, hitting 7-of-23 looks, and their woes even extended to the free-throw line, where the Fever shot just 61.9%.

It culminated in a disastrous fourth quarter where Indiana was outscored 25-16, netting their first field goal with 2:25 left in the frame.

Running on fumes, Fever faded in the fourth quarter and a 18-3 Aces run was the dagger in a 84-72 loss.



Aces have 2-1 series lead.



Mitchell scored 21, Hull gave 16-10-4, but not enough elsewhere. Plus 8 missed FTs. Back home, Jackie Young led all with 25pts. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) September 27, 2025

It's not as if the Fever were completely outmatched physically. In fact, they controlled the boards, out-rebounding Las Vegas 39-26 and holding a 16-4 edge on the offensive glass -- the fourth-widest margin by any team this season.

It simply didn't translate to the scoreboard.

Fever have been specatcular on the glass. Relentless attack.



They more offensive rebounds (15) than the Aces have defensive (14). Winning all the 50/50 balls. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) September 27, 2025

While a resilient Fever group shouldn't fear facing elimination once again, it will likely come to regret dropping this pivotal Game 3. The formula for victory was in place: limit Wilson, defend the perimeter, and generate second-chance looks. Indiana managed to do all three and still fell short.

Now they face as steep an uphill climb as they have all season. Las Vegas hasn't lost consecutive games since July 25 -- precisely what the Fever would need to reach the Finals for the first time since 2015.

If Indiana's season does come to an end in the semifinals, it's a valuable lesson for a team with championship aspirations. These types of losses are costly in the postseason.

