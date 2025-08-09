Fever's Lexie Hull Feeling Impact of Caitlin Clark's Injury Absence

Lexie Hull's last few games with the Indiana Fever have been nothing short of nightmarish.

Indiana was outclassed on the road Thursday night, suffering a 35-point blowout loss at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury. It wasn't pretty for Hull either, mustering 2 points on 1-of-11 shooting, including a season-worst 0-for-8 from distance.

Posting a career-worst -25 plus-minus in 26 minutes, Hull's dismal outing was the latest in a lengthy string of lackluster showings.

According to John Hollinger's all-encompassing Game Score metric on Basketball Reference, the fourth-year guard is suffering through the worst three-game span of her WNBA career -- and the raw numbers back it up.

In her last three contests, Hull has tallied just 2 points with a woeful .059 FG% on 17 attempts, not to mention a career-worst 0-12 skid from three-point land.

Lexie Hull’s last three games:



0 PTS | 0-3 FG | 0-2 3P in 17 MIN

0 PTS | 0-3 FG | 0-2 3P in 21 MIN

2 PTS | 1-11 FG | 0-8 3P in 27 MIN

Total: 1-17 FG | 0-12 3P



✨ pic.twitter.com/MnfsXoqWJq — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) August 8, 2025

While that's an inordinately awful skid in a rather small sample size, the numbers have been trending that way for some time.

Across her last 10 contests, Hull is averaging 3.5 PPG with a 22.4 FG% and 16.7 3P%, suggesting that her recent efficiency woes aren't just a blip on the radar. Broadening the scope further, she hasn't reached double figures since June 24 against the Seattle Storm, a 15-point showing more than six weeks ago.

Granted, Hull doesn't need to be a voracious scorer on a Fever team that boasts All-Star talent like Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. On the contrary, it's the 25-year-old's elite play on the defensive end that makes her so valuable.

Indiana does, however, rely on Hull to be an efficient option from deep, an aspect of her game that becomes all the more important with star guard Caitlin Clark sidelined once again.

And for what it's worth, Hull has displayed an ability to be a consistent offensive contributor in the past, notching double figures in five of her first 10 games this season. That scoring touch has eluded her of late in an unfortunate turn for one of Indiana's most prominent role players.

Lexie Hull Splits Show Possible Correlation to Caitlin Clark Absence

Aug 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (right) talks with guard Lexie Hull during the game against the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A deeper dive into Hull's stats suggests a potential link between her struggles and the absence of Indiana's All-WNBA point guard, Caitlin Clark.

It's been an injury-riddled 2025 campaign for Clark, who's hit the shelf on three separate occasions with a medley of lower-body issues.

When comparing Clark's 13 games in the lineup to her 18 sidelined, the splits reveal a stark contrast.

The biggest victim is Hull's efficiency stats, her FG% dropping from 48.2% with Clark to 31.8% without Clark, and her 3P% plummeting 25 points.

Not to be overlooked is the swing in average plus-minus, as Hull goes from a very solid +6.0 with Clark to a negative player on the floor without her.

Been seeing some chatter online about Lexie Hull struggling without Caitlin Clark, so here’s the full splits.



FG% drops from 48.2% w/Clark to 31.8% w/o. 3P% drops 25 points. Big swing in the +/-. pic.twitter.com/GjbKA8TK2L — Lou Orlando (@SweetLouuuuu) August 8, 2025

A closer look at each of Clark's three injury stints reveals a steady downward trend from Hull.

The 25-year-old was highly effective during Clark's initial quad injury (May 28 - June 10), outpacing most of her season metrics and converting at a 50% clip from distance.

But with Clark hitting the shelf twice more due to a pair of groin injuries, it's been a far different tale for Hull, who's seen a significant decline in scoring, efficiency, and ultimately plus-minus.

Here’s a closer look at Hull’s splits during each of CC’s three injury stints.



She was great during Caitlin’s initial quad injury (May 28-June 10), but it’s been trending downward ever since.



Negative +/- in the last two stints, and even the defense seems to be taking a hit. pic.twitter.com/QByrif2iBF — Lou Orlando (@SweetLouuuuu) August 8, 2025

It would be misleading to herald this discovery as concrete proof that Hull's success is intrinsically tied to Clark.

Correlation does not equal causation. It's completely plausible that the statistical discrepancy is a product of mere coincidence.

To that thought, a glance at Hull's game logs reveals that her offensive production was already beginning to dip in the games leading up to Clark's most recent injury. Plus, it's clear from Clark's initial injury stint that Hull is capable of posting strong offensive numbers without #22 on the floor.

That said, it makes sense that a healthy Clark yields a more productive Lexie Hull.

It stands to reason that most of Indiana's roster would benefit from playing alongside one of the best facilitators in the WNBA, but it should be especially true of a player like Hull.

Currently on pace to set a new career-high with 6.5 PPG, Hull's simply not the type of player you run your offense through. That's a role designated for elite scorers like Clark, Mitchell, and Boston, all of whom possess a strong capability to create scoring chances for themselves.

What Hull does bring to the table is elite defense, excellent athleticism, and, until recently, a pretty reliable three-point shot. It's exactly what you're looking for in a role player, and the type of skill set that Clark is well-equipped to elevate.

Clark's proclivity for aggressive play in transition means more fastbreak opportunities. Then, of course, there's the unique attention she commands from beyond the arc, which typically results in more open threes for her teammates.

caitlin elizabeth clark if you’re reading this life is not the same without you ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/RGbL87Jv2L — m 🍃 (@thskeeta) August 7, 2025

Put it all together, and it seems evident that Clark's presence creates scoring opportunities for role players like Hull. When Clark is sidelined, those opportunities appear less frequently.

Major injuries to Indiana's backcourt have put the Fever in a precarious position. In all likelihood, they'll need Hull to recapture her early-season success as they try to fill the void left by Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson.

While Clark's eventual return should bring about a stronger version of Hull, it's a big question mark hanging in the balance as Indiana readies for a potential playoff run.

