Indiana Fever Face Fight for WNBA Playoff Position Before Caitlin Clark's Return

It's fair to say the Indiana Fever have navigated a season filled with ups and downs. And through it all, the team has been able to steady the ship and maintain solid footing in the standings.

However, given how bunched things are in the WNBA ready right now, the remaining schedule stretch for the Fever couldn't be more important.

Indiana currently sits in 6th place following a shorthanded loss to the Dallas Wings (the top eight teams make the playoffs). But that position is hardly set in stone, as the team still has the opportunity to move up, or slide down.

WNBA STANDINGS



1. Lynx 27-5

2. Dream 21-11

3. Liberty 21-12

4. Mercury 19-12

5. Aces 19-14

6. FEVER 18-15

7. Valkyrie 17-15

8. Storm 16-17

9. Sparks 15-17

10. Mystics 14-18

11. Wings 9-24

12. Sky 8-24 — CT Smith (@scaryman42) August 14, 2025

As of right now, the Fever would match up with the defending champion New York Liberty in the first round. However, there is still plenty of time for things to change in either direction.

Indiana is only 3 games behind New York, and 3.5 out of the second overall seed. Yet the Fever hold just a 2 game lead over the eighth seed and are 2.5 games up on ninth, a spot that would take them out of the playoffs altogether.

This makes the upcoming stretch of games before Caitlin Clark likely returns to the lineup of the utmost importance.

The Fever have 11 games remaining, with two coming up against the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun before facing the league-leading Minnesota Lynx in back-to-back contests.

Ryan Ruocco talking about Caitlin Clark’s injury recovery timeline during ESPN’s Fever vs Wings broadcast last night



He said August 22, 24, and 26 are all “potential return” games for CC pic.twitter.com/88ikpSgw2F — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) August 13, 2025

If Clark's reintegration to practice does indeed come during the team's break next week, those Lynx contests and the following matchup with the Seattle Storm on August 26 seem like a realistic window for her to get back on the floor.

Fever Can't Give Up on Lofty 2025 WNBA Season Goals

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) high-fives Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there may be some anxiety from fans around how tenuous the Fever's situation seems, the brightside remains that the team is still in position to capitalize on the 2025 WNBA season.

If one would have said before the year began that Clark would be saddled with injuries for the majority of the campaign, not to mention all the other obstacles the squad has faced, it could have reasonably been assumed that they'd be dead in the water.

Yet, in staying afloat, Indiana is remains poised to accomplish a satisfying conclusion.

The Indiana Fever are sitting at #6 with an 18-15 record, but let’s be real—Caitlin Clark’s absence changed everything. She’s missed 20 games, and without her, they went 10-10.



Now imagine she plays those 20. Say they go 15-5 instead. That puts the Fever at 23-10… and suddenly… pic.twitter.com/o7IP4M17dx — Jaime Lardis (@JaimeLardis) August 14, 2025

It's hard to overstate what it would mean for the team to get a fully healthy Clark back into the fold. And it appears her return from injury is looming.

Therefore, the Fever simply need to avoid a free-fall in hopes of allowing Clark to come back for a WNBA playoff run. Indiana has been fighting to stay alive all season, and while the fight must go in, it remains a battle they can win.

Recommended Reading: