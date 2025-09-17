Indiana Fever Stamp Season Success With WNBA Playoff Win Over Dream

Resilience has been the theme of the Indiana Fever's season, one that was on display yet again in the team's dominant win over the Atlanta Dream Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It was a victory that kept the seemingly unkillable Fever's 2025 campaign alive, but no matter what happens from this point, it's hard not view what Indiana has accomplished as a success—considering the circumstances.

YOUR 2025 INDIANA FEVER ARENT DONE YETTTTT 🗣️‼️ pic.twitter.com/tda6LcM1XU — #22caitlinthegoat (@ccthegoat22) September 17, 2025

In beating Atlanta, the Fever earned the franchise's first postseason win since 2015, when the team just so happened to also be helmed by coach Stephanie White.

Fever Coach Credits Character

Sep 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White and guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during game two of round one against the Atlanta Dream for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

No one is more aware of what Indiana has had to overcome this season than White. And the coach was quick to dole out praise to the fight her squad has shown after Indiana sent the series back to Atlanta.

"This is a group that's confidence has really never wavered. We've been in every kind of situation that you can imagine. And we've been able to find ways to put ourselves in position to win...This group has continued to show their heart and their character, night in and night out," the Fever coach stated post game.

Couldn’t see it on the broadcast, but Aerial Powers chest-bumped Stephanie White so hard, White’s glasses fell off.



Incredible energy. pic.twitter.com/33MJFXnLGF — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) September 17, 2025

Overcoming Injuries

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrate from the bench Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anytime one needs a reminder of the adversity the Fever have battled through, they need look no further than the bench.

Indiana could field a team with the players out due to injury, which most notably includes the biggest superstar in the sport in Caitlin Clark.

But despite the absence of Clark, Sophie Cunningham and others, the atmosphere in Indianapolis was still electric—particularly when Lexie Hull punctuated a sequence at the end of the third quarter with a three-pointer that put the Fever comfortably in front.

Can’t explain what I felt in this moment https://t.co/q3TazRjyDY — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) September 17, 2025

It was a balanced effort from Indiana all evening, spearheaded by a stellar defensive performance that stymied the Dream's scoring.

Not Done Yet

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrate Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 77-60. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would run contrary to everything above for the Fever to rest on their laurels. The team is certainly not satisfied with a single victory when there is at least one more game to play.

However, that doesn't mean it isn't worth noting what Indiana has already accomplished in the midst of adversity.

Not only did the Fever notch the franchise's first postseason win in a decade, but they actually improved on last year's record even with all the obstacles. That's to go with the Commissioner's Cup trophy the squad secured in defeating the league's top team the Minnesota Lynx on July 1.

I really think we can get game 3. But whatever happens there I feel like this season was a huge success given the hand we were dealt.



Not only did the Fever win the Commissioner’s Cup for the 1st time but they also won their 1st playoff game in a decade. Amazing accomplishments. — Michael (@Ser_Dweeb) September 17, 2025

So while it has been easy to think about what could have been given Clark's injury, the fact remains there is still what is—which is a successful season stamped by a playoff win, and a team that remains alive to play another day.

