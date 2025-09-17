Indiana Fever Stamp Season Success With WNBA Playoff Win Over Dream
Resilience has been the theme of the Indiana Fever's season, one that was on display yet again in the team's dominant win over the Atlanta Dream Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
It was a victory that kept the seemingly unkillable Fever's 2025 campaign alive, but no matter what happens from this point, it's hard not view what Indiana has accomplished as a success—considering the circumstances.
In beating Atlanta, the Fever earned the franchise's first postseason win since 2015, when the team just so happened to also be helmed by coach Stephanie White.
Fever Coach Credits Character
No one is more aware of what Indiana has had to overcome this season than White. And the coach was quick to dole out praise to the fight her squad has shown after Indiana sent the series back to Atlanta.
"This is a group that's confidence has really never wavered. We've been in every kind of situation that you can imagine. And we've been able to find ways to put ourselves in position to win...This group has continued to show their heart and their character, night in and night out," the Fever coach stated post game.
Overcoming Injuries
Anytime one needs a reminder of the adversity the Fever have battled through, they need look no further than the bench.
Indiana could field a team with the players out due to injury, which most notably includes the biggest superstar in the sport in Caitlin Clark.
But despite the absence of Clark, Sophie Cunningham and others, the atmosphere in Indianapolis was still electric—particularly when Lexie Hull punctuated a sequence at the end of the third quarter with a three-pointer that put the Fever comfortably in front.
It was a balanced effort from Indiana all evening, spearheaded by a stellar defensive performance that stymied the Dream's scoring.
Not Done Yet
It would run contrary to everything above for the Fever to rest on their laurels. The team is certainly not satisfied with a single victory when there is at least one more game to play.
However, that doesn't mean it isn't worth noting what Indiana has already accomplished in the midst of adversity.
Not only did the Fever notch the franchise's first postseason win in a decade, but they actually improved on last year's record even with all the obstacles. That's to go with the Commissioner's Cup trophy the squad secured in defeating the league's top team the Minnesota Lynx on July 1.
So while it has been easy to think about what could have been given Clark's injury, the fact remains there is still what is—which is a successful season stamped by a playoff win, and a team that remains alive to play another day.
