Indiana Fever Use DeWanna Bonner's Exit to Advantage

When the Indiana Fever waived forward DeWanna Bonner in late June, it left them with a vacated $200,000 roster spot and a world of possibilities.

Fresh off her sixth All-Star campaign in an illustrious 15-year WNBA career, Bonner joined the Fever in the offseason, signifying an effort to surround Indiana's exciting young core of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston with experienced veteran talent.

Unfortunately, Bonner's tenure with Indiana was a brief one. The 37-year-old appeared in just nine games and struggled to replicate the on-court production that had made her an elite wing for over a decade. Still, it came as a surprise when Bonner requested a change of scenery, ultimately returning to the team that drafted her back in 2009, the Phoenix Mercury.

At the time, it was a disappointing blow to a highly celebrated offseason. But in the aftermath, a silver lining has crystallized. Bonner's departure afforded Indiana the roster flexibility to address two glaring needs.

Fever Rebound from DeWanna Bonner Departure with Crucial Midseason Moves

Waiving Bonner opened up the door for a pair of midseason additions, first bringing back explosive guard Aari McDonald before finalizing a rest of season contract with forward Chloe Bibby early Friday morning.

we have signed Chloe Bibby to a rest of season contract 🔥



more info: https://t.co/43HrcDwXNu pic.twitter.com/ODPhBW6FhR — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 1, 2025

Offseason additions of Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham helped bolster a Fever squad coming off their first postseason appearance since 2016. But while this year's group boasted a better roster on paper, a couple of troubling issues remained.

The Fever's offense appeared overreliant on Clark, too closely tethered to her on-ball success. As Clark scored unassisted field goals at a higher rate than any other player in the league, she also played the role of Indiana's primary facilitator. As a matter of fact, she still leads the team with 115 assists despite missing over half of the season with injuries.

With opposing defenses directing their focus towards Clark with increasing levels of intensity, it placed a heavy burden on the 23-year-old's shoulders.

Indiana also lacked a true three-point threat in their frontcourt, creating spacing issues with certain rotations and forcing head coach Stephanie White into uncomfortable situations with a small-ball lineup that was susceptible to being outmatched physically.

By bringing in McDonald and Bibby, the Fever have taken a meaningful step toward addressing those issues.

Aari McDonald not on a team opening day, career high tonight (tied right now). Chloe Bibby not on a team 6 days ago, yet making things happen. There's been a million good arguements for expansion — these 2 showing the talent that will be in the league every night with more teams. — Tony East (@TonyREast) July 31, 2025

McDonald first joined the Fever in early June on a hardship contract, slotting in amidst injuries to the backcourt and leaving a strong first impression. When Indiana officially waived Bonner, they brought back McDonald with hopes she could assume some of Clark's on-ball duties.

Clark's injuries have put a damper on that plan, the two sharing the court for just four games thus far, but it's made the addition of McDonald all the more necessary. The former No. 3 overall pick has leapt into the starting lineup, playing a focal role as a primary ball-handler.

Eighth-year guard Kelsey Mitchell has experience running point as well, but she's at her best when her main priority is scoring the rock. With McDonald on board, Mitchell is enjoying her most productive offensive season yet, shouldering Indiana's offense in Clark's wake.

Of course, McDonald is more than capable of adding an offensive spark herself, as evidenced by a career-high 27 points in Indiana's 107-101 win on Wednesday.

Aari McDonald called GAME 😤



she recorded a career-high 27 points, went a perfect 10-10 from the free-throw line and added 4 assists in last night's win against the Mercury. pic.twitter.com/u5TDkPtci9 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 31, 2025

That's not to say her game is perfectly polished. McDonald is on the smaller side and has yet to find a consistent role across her career. It's worth remembering she began the 2025 season unsigned, and is still somewhat of a work in progress. But McDonald's quickness and tenacity have been an asset for Indiana.

On a fully healthy Fever squad, McDonald ideally comes off the bench while Clark, Mitchell, and Lexie Hull make up the starting backcourt. That's a great spark to have off the bench, and she should still be able to create some high-quality off-ball looks for Clark.

Bibby is a far more recent addition, joining the Fever on a 7-day contract last Friday. The 27-year-old rookie made the most of her opportunity, tallying 18 points in two games en route to earning a guaranteed contract.

Fever announce that they have signed Chloe Bibby to a rest-of-season contract. Took her 2 games to prove she belonged. — Tony East (@TonyREast) August 1, 2025

A 6-foot-2 forward with an impressive three-point shot, Bibby allows White to spread the offense out without compromising too much in the way of size.

As White has already noted, Indiana hasn't had a true stretch four this season. The now-departed Bonner was the only Fever forward to shoot over 30% from distance prior to Bibby's arrival.

With just seven games of WNBA experience under her belt, the Australian native is a bit of a gamble on Indiana's part, but in all likelihood, a worthwhile one. The early results have been overwhelmingly encouraging, notably sporting a 44.4 3P% on 3.9 3PA in her rookie campaign.

And one has to imagine the return of a healthy Clark would only benefit a spot-up shooter like Bibby.

The Fever were only missing a stretch four. If Chloe Bibby can be that, they are as good as anyone when healthy. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 27, 2025

Bibby officially becomes the 12th player on Indiana's active roster, leaving the Fever with no open spots should they try to make a move ahead of the WNBA's August 7 deadline. But if she can continue her sharpshooting ways, they might not need to make any further additions.

As Indiana attempted to ascend to the ranks of a true championship contender, Bonner's sudden exit had the potential to derail a transformational offseason. Instead, the Fever have made the most of a suboptimal situation and find themselves deeper than they were when the season began.

