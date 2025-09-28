Lexie Hull's Hustle Proves Indispensable for Fever in WNBA Playoffs

It's hard to imagine where the Indiana Fever would be this season without Lexie Hull.

Lexie Hull finished with a double-double in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/SYPTOPLyZK — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 27, 2025

The fourth-year guard was a bright spot in Indiana's Game 3 loss to the Las Vegas Aces, turning in a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double -- the first of her postseason career.

It's a terrific performance on its own, and made all the more impressive by a back injury that has ailed her throughout the semifinals.

It shouldn't come as a surprise, though. Grit and resilience have become familiar calling cards for Hull, much as they have for Indiana collectively, endearing herself to the Fever faithful.

Lexie Hull is someone that truly plays with so much heart and soul because LOOK AT HER!!! pic.twitter.com/tu8TOUF6gv — allison (@_girltalk) September 27, 2025

Battling injury, the 25-year-old has delivered in the semifinals, averaging 12.3 points with a team-best 45.0% clip from three-point range through three games. The Fever will need more of the same on Sunday with their season on the line.

But no matter the outcome, Hull's impact this postseason is undeniable.

Her scoring and playmaking may not rival that of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, or Aliyah Boston, but Hull has become a cornerstone for Indiana -- and an indispensable cog in what comes next.

Energetic Lexie Hull Making Case as Long-term Piece for Indiana

Sep 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) dribbles the ball while Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) defends during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The blueprint for a championship contender in Indiana is taking shape.

With two dynamic guards in Clark and Mitchell, the Fever boast one of the deadliest backcourt duos in the WNBA when healthy. Boston, meanwhile, serves as a dominant interior anchor on both ends of the floor. But a championship isn't always won on the shoulders of top-end talent alone. Often, it's the versatile role players, capable of wearing many hats, who push a team over the top.

That just about sums up Hull to a tee.

Hull is widely regarded as their best defensive guard and, by some metrics, their best defender overall. WNBA.com ranks her second on the team in average defensive win shares, trailing only Boston. ESPN Analytics, meanwhile, credits Hull with 18 defensive net points, the most on the Fever and 13th-best in the league.

"What a denial from Lexie Hull!"



Lexie comes across to erase the shot ❌ pic.twitter.com/VdKKfmkMIM — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 27, 2025

The 25-year-old ranks second amongst WNBA guards with 1.4 offensive rebounds, powering a Fever squad that led the league in second-chance points.

Offensively, 2025 has marked her best season yet, averaging a career-high 7.2 points in the regular season before dialing it up to 10.5 through six postseason contests. Hull's three-point proficiency has proved especially vital amidst injuries to Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and Chloe Bibby. After shooting 47.1% from deep on 2.1 attempts in 2024, Hull has upped the volume to 3.4 per game while still hitting at a respectable 36.7% clip.

Then there's the intangibles that don't show up on a stat sheet.

"She's just hard-nosed. She's just a tough kid," head coach Stephanie White lauded. "She's able to play through certain levels of pain that would sideline most people. Her toughness is an example for us."

"She's just tough. I mean, she's just hard nosed. She's just a tough kid."



Stephanie White on Lexie Hull 💪 pic.twitter.com/AquHjY5mon — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 26, 2025

On a Fever team that's come to be defined by unwavering spirit, few personify that more than Hull.

No WNBA player has drawn more offensive fouls than Hull (37). Loose balls seem to end up in her hands more often than not. And in a pivotal semifinal series against Las Vegas, knowing her squad can ill afford the loss of another starter, she's played through injury and produced nonetheless. There's an art to doing the little things, and Hull has clearly mastered it.

Lexie Hull’s highlights from yesterday. She was everywhere impacting offense and defense pic.twitter.com/vJT8h1vSMJ — ericaf455 (playoff version) (@ericaf455) September 28, 2025

The Fever have plenty of roster decisions to make this offseason, as does every team, with most players entering free agency ahead of the league's new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Indiana has three players under contract for next season -- Clark, Boston, and rookie forward Makayla Timpson -- leaving ample room to re-sign a star like Mitchell while also enticing new free agents.

A convincing case can be made for the return of many role players featured throughout the season. Cunningham was a fiery addition who thrived both in the starting lineup and off the bench. Aari McDonald gave an intriguing look as an explosive, two-way point guard. Even Brianna Turner, who spent much of the regular season at the end of the bench, has emerged as a crucial piece for Indiana's defense in the playoffs.

Chief among them is Hull, whose energetic, hustle-driven style feels tailor-made for this Fever squad, particularly under White.

Lexie Hull’s hustle is invaluable for Fever! pic.twitter.com/5EWKFUT27J — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) September 24, 2025

A season-long onslaught of injuries has only magnified Hull's impact and crystallized her growth over four years in Indiana. With Boston and Clark ushering in a new era of Fever basketball, it's increasingly apparent that Hull should be a foundational piece of their exciting new core.

