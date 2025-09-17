Maligned Fever Forward Comes Up Clutch in WNBA Playoff Win Over Dream

Playoff basketball returned to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time in nine years, and it did not disappoint. The Indiana Fever treated its raucous home crowd to a 77-60 victory over the Atlanta Dream, staving off elimination and forcing a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday.

At its heart was a brilliant defensive effort, Indiana holding a fearsome Dream offense to its second-lowest output of the season. After falling victim to Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray in Game 1, the Fever flipped the script, bottling up the All-Star backcourt to the tune of 19 points combined.

Have to give a big shout out to Bri Turner tonight 💥💥💥💥



MVBri 😜 pic.twitter.com/Ue0TuLrfp1 — Rosalina Lee (@YoitsRosie) September 17, 2025

Leading the charge was an unlikely source -- reserve forward Brianna Turner, whose suffocating interior defense set the tone in a must-win game.

An offseason addition intended to bolster the Fever frontcourt, Turner had frequently drawn the ire of Fever fans after struggling to garner consistent minutes. But with Damiris Dantas sidelined for the start of the postseason, Turner found herself thrust into a pivotal role as Indiana's first forward off the bench.

Bri Turner we all owe you an apology. — Ken Swift (@kenswift) September 17, 2025

The 28-year-old proved her worth in Game 2.

Eclipsing 20 minutes for just the second time all season, the Fever outscored the Dream by 10 with Turner on the court. Twice named to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team, Turner showcased that pedigree on Tuesday, recording a block and two steals while locking up Atlanta's 6-foot-9 center Brittney Griner.

Turner's lone block was impossible to miss, coming from behind to emphatically reject Gray's layup attempt in the second quarter. The seventh-year big then quickly corralled the rebound, sending an impassioned Fever bench into a frenzy.

Bri Turner block has the bench pumped up pic.twitter.com/hsM8NyDHnN — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) September 17, 2025

Her final stat line -- four points, six rebounds, one assist -- won't pop off the page or garner headlines, but Turner left her mark nonetheless, fueling one of the best defensive efforts from Indiana this season.

Brianna Turner Anchoring Fever Defense with Elite Interior Play

Aug 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever forward Brianna Turner (11) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 76-75 at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Heading back to Atlanta for a decisive Game 3, the Fever will need more of the same from Turner if they hope to upset the No. 3-seeded Dream.

Atlanta boasts a versatile offensive attack, equipped with deadly shooting and an imposing interior presence. Both fell silent on Tuesday as Indiana's stifling defense left the Dream uncharacteristically frustrated.

Only two players reached double figures for Atlanta: rookie Te-Hina Paopao (11) and Howard (10). The Dream's starters went a combined 1-for-13 from distance, and Gray converted on just four of her team-high 16 looks from the field.

A dominant showing for Indiana's defense, no doubt, but one that could prove quite challenging to replicate, especially with the Dream regaining home-court advantage.

Should the Fever manage to stifle Atlanta's offense once more, Turner figures to be a key factor.

The Bri Turner tape from Game 2 does it justice pic.twitter.com/48UGkA7bSQ — Mily (@DayDreamThis) September 17, 2025

In fact, Turner has emerged as one of the postseason's most valuable defenders, leading all players in defensive WAR through two games (ESPN Analytics).

It's a remarkable turnaround for a player who, at one point this season, trailed backups Dantas, Chloe Bibby, and even rookie Makayla Timpson in the Fever's frontcourt rotation. Yet Turner has stayed the course, earning the trust of head coach Stephanie White and delivering when Indiana needed her most.

Bri Turner was a pro all season. Waited her turn and now playing her role. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) September 17, 2025

The postseason has a funny way of shining the spotlight toward the players you least expect. Turner might just be the latest wrinkle in a Fever season that's been filled with the unexpected.

