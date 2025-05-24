Stephanie White's Plea for Fever Referee Respect Needed to Be Said
Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White did what someone in her position should: She stood up for her players. After a tough two-point loss to the New York Liberty, White did not hesitate to put the officials on blast. And as a result, she likely spoke not only for her superstar but also the Fever fanbase.
Caitlin Clark generally makes her discontent with the referees fairly visible. But when a team consistently feels it is on the bad side of a whistle, it's on the coach to speak up. This is what White did — emphatically.
The Fever coach dubbed the recent treatment of her team by officials as "egregious" and "disrespectful" in making a plea for consistency from referees.
Not only did White believe Clark was fouled on the final play of the game, but she also felt other "obvious" calls were missed against her team while questionable whistles went against Indiana. One example of this was a no-call on a DeWanna Bonner opportunity late, with Lexie Hull being called for what White saw as offense-initiated contact on the other end, with the latter resulting in the game-deciding foul shots.
White made it clear that she wouldn't be upset if her team wasn't aggressive, but she believes the Fever are attacking and not being rewarded. And for what it's worth, the Liberty did take 17 more free throws in the game.
Of course, any coach and team is likely to think they are on the wrong end of the whistle. However, a common theme for Fever fans has been the level of physicality allowed against Indiana, with seemingly more ticky-tack fouls going against them. This especially applies to Clark, who is often face-guarded and on the receiving end of deliberate contact from the defense, yet seemingly isn't allowed to reciprocate.
The Fever star almost seemed resigned to her fate after the contest when discussing her recent shooting slump, saying, "Had some tough ones... ones where my arm was getting grabbed, but whatever."
Regardless, Clark ranting about the officials could come across as complaining. When it comes from the coach, it is a message. What White did doubles as a tactic to get her squad some more favorable calls, and as a way to show her team she has their back.
In other words, the Fever coach said what needed to be said.