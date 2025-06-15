This Caitlin Clark Led Fever Lineup Is Worth Keeping Eye On

The Indiana Fever are sure glad to have Caitlin Clark back on the court.

After missing five games with a left quad injury, Clark returned to the lineup on Saturday against the New York Liberty. She made her mark immediately, notching a season-high 32 points and handing the reigning champs their first loss in 2025.

Saturday's effort crystalizes Clark's significance in the grand scheme of Indiana's offense. A Fever squad that averaged just 76.4 PPG in five games without Clark, second-worst in the WNBA during that span, was sparked to life by the return of their young superstar, exploding for a season-high 102 points and firmly outpacing the best offense in the league.

we set a franchise record with 17 three-pointers made as a team in today's win over the Liberty.



— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 14, 2025

Beyond her pure scoring ability, Clark's vision and high tempo play transforms an Indiana offense that is often times stagnant without her.

It also allows head coach Stephanie White to get more creative with her lineup combinations.

That was on full display against the Liberty as White gave extended run to a new-look lineup, pairing the red-hot Clark with three other guards in Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, and Sophie Cunningham and just one true big, Aliyah Boston.

It paid off and then some.

In 11 minutes of play, the combo accounted for 40 of Indiana's 102 points, by far the most of any five-woman combo the Fever ran out on Saturday. For context, the next closest lineup (Clark, Mitchell, Hull, Boston, and Natasha Howard) accumulated 13 points in their 9 minutes together.

The lineup showcased its high offensive capability against the Liberty, high-marked by a dominant 25-3 third quarter run that helped the Fever pull away after a tight first half of play.

Fever go on a 17-0 run to get their largest lead of the game 👏



— espnW (@espnW) June 14, 2025

Indiana trailed 59-53 when Cunningham checked in for Howard with 7:17 left in the 3rd quarter.

Over the next 3 minutes and 49 seconds, the Fever outscored New York 19-3. By the time Boston and Clark were subbed out with 3:28 left in the quarter, Indiana had taken a 72-59 lead.

Clark, Mitchell, Hull, Cunningham, and Boston's 11 minutes together were the most of any Fever lineup used on Saturday—and the early results indicate we could be seeing a lot more of them moving forward.

So regarding this lineup I mentioned.

Caitlin, Kelsey, Lexie, Sophie, Aliyah.



They’ve only played 11 minutes together.



— Jess (@FeverBandwagon) June 15, 2025

Net Rating is an advanced metric that measures the on-court impact of a player or lineup, subtracting Defensive Net (Points allowed per 100 possessions) from Offensive Net (points scored per 100 possessions). If a lineup has a Net Rating of 10, that means they are outscoring opponents by 10 points every 100 possessions, on average.

Clark, Mitchell, Hull, Cunningham, and Boston have a Net Rating of 97.3, the second-highest of any lineup combo with at least 10 minutes played this season.

It's too early to put significant weight into that number. While the unit appeared briefly on May 22 against the Atlanta Dream, Saturday's affair was their first contest playing significant minutes together.

The fivesome is currently outscoring opponents 43-18, boosted heavily by the Fever's dominant third quarter run against New York. It's unrealistic to expect that pace to be sustained as they continue playing together.

However, that doesn't mean the early positives should be ignored.

If the Fever wish to spread the floor, this grouping is their most effective option. It features their top four three-point shooters (Clark, Hull, Cunningham, and Mitchell) while also incorporating a true interior threat in Boston that opponents will have to pay attention to.

Caitlin Clark behind-the-back to Aliyah Boston to Lexie Hull for three is today's Rush Bowls Play of the Game 🔥

It's a multi-faceted attack that should be difficult for teams to shut down. While many defenses may opt to hone in on Clark, her elite playmaking is best utilized here with three other threats from distance as well as Boston looking to score inside. Hone in on Boston, and you find yourself susceptible to a three-point barrage. If the shooting remains sharp, it's a pick-your-poison lineup that can drive defenses mad.

The early results tell a tale of a near-unstoppable offense. Through two games, the combo is shooting 15-of-19 from the field (78.9%) and 8-of-10 from deep (80.0%), both of which lead the WNBA among lineups with at least 10 minutes played. It's all but a certainty that these metrics will come back down to earth with time, but it's a tantalizing taste of how effective this lineup can be.

With Clark and Cunningham sidelined, The Fever operated slowly on offense. The tempo returned with them on Saturday, and this unit perhaps best illustrates what a fast-moving Indiana squad can do to opponents.

Few lineups are without an Achilles Heel. Logic would dictate that this one's is a lack of size.

Outside of the 6-foot-5 Boston, this grouping doesn't have much in the way of size. The 6-foot-1 Cunningham is serviceable at the four in a small-ball lineup, but it's not unreasonable to think this lineup could be exposed by teams utilizing bigger combinations.

Atlanta jumps to mind, boasting a front court of Britney Griner (6'9) and Bri Jones (6'3).

Still, this lineup's speed and shot-making ability should allow them to hold their own by outscoring and outrunning bigger lineups.

If nothing else, this groupings high-offensive ceiling is worth turning to off the bench when the Fever offense is in need of a boost.

