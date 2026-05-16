Caitlin Clark Did What a Superstar Should Amid Shooting Struggles—And It Paid Off

Caitlin Clark didn't exactly start the season blazing from beyond the arc. Clark was just 3-16 from deep through the first two games of the season. And that's after shooting 27.9% from three in battling through injuries in 2025. But that didn't stop her from getting shots up.

True superstars must maintain confidence through struggles and have the memory of a goldfish when it comes to shooting slumps. That was the case for Clark against the Washington Mystics, as she hoisted 17 shots from distance, knocking down five in the fourth quarter—including the shot that sent the contest to overtime as time expired.

The Fever ultimately fell, but Clark getting her shot to fall is a story in and of itself.

That's because she had been dominant even without it. Clark is currently 4th in the WNBA in scoring at 25.3 points per game and 2nd in assists at 8.0, and she's only a point and half an assist from being at the top of the league in both. She was +14 when on the floor versus Washington, in a game the Fever lost by two.

Even though she has been able to produce amid her struggles with her shot, Clark did make note that she had to push through it:

"I think I started hesitating a little bit, I've probably hesitated a little bit to start the season. And I don't need to do that. I'm best when I'm just letting it fly."

Clark, however, made it clear what really mattered to her.

"It was great though I don't really care because we lost."

Clark: 'I Could Have Made Another Five'

May 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots the ball while Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Clark made it clear that the Fever have let how they shoot dictate how they play defense at times, singling that out as an area of growth for the team. Still, she wasn't shy in expressing how she is capable of even more as a scorer.

"I felt like I could have made another five. They all are right there. And obviously it was great to break through," she said postgame.

Clark lamented the bunnies the team missed around the rim, though finishing at the cup is an area she has mostly thrived at so far this season.

The saying goes, shooters shoot, and that mentality paid off for the Fever star, who got up 17 attempts from three despite only connecting on under 19% of those coming in. And adding her trademark shot back to her arsenal is sure to only bolster the MVP case she is already building.

Of course, the Fever will need to improve in the win/loss column. The team as a whole shot 40% from deep, which should be enough to win most games if they can address the defensive deficiencies.

Indiana stands at 1-2 after the loss to the Mystics. But that's a number that isn't too hard to rectify—Clark's shooting turnaround showed how quickly things can change.