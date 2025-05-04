Caitlin Clark Gives 1-Word Verdict on Fever's WNBA Game at Iowa
Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever fans are feeling like the long wait of 220 days since the last time they watched No. 22 was worthwhile, after what Clark showcased on the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena court on Sunday against the Brazilian National Team.
The Fever dominated the game from start to finish and ultimately secured a 108-44 win. Clark scored 16 points (and went 4 of 6 on three pointers, including one that felt like it was shot from the moon) while also tallying 6 rebounds and 5 assists in just 19 minutes played.
And it was clear that Clark was relishing being back on the basketball court in a competitive game. She was constantly smiling, hyping the Iowa crowd up, and joking around with her teammates throughout the contest. Not only was she back hooping again, but she got to do so at her alma mater, in front of a sold-out stadium that wanted nothing more than to cheer her on.
After the game, Clark was walking back to the locker room when she was asked to describe the day.
"Unreal," Clark responded, according to a post from the Indiana Fever's X account. "That's fire, honestly. Unreal."
The Fever don't play in another WNBA preseason game until May 10, when they take on the Atlanta Dream. But Indiana fans saw all they needed to see on Sunday when it comes to assessing how good this team can be when Clark is on the court.
And the best part is that the Fever are only going to get better as they continue to build chemistry.