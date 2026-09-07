Caitlin Clark's 'No Excuses' Fever Message Fits Team USA's Quick Czechia Turnaround

A comment Caitlin Clark made after one leg of a back-to-back during the Indiana Fever's grueling stretch of road games last month feels especially pertinent for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup right now.

"I mean, there's no excuses. Yeah, our schedule's tough. I think we play more back-to-backs than just about anybody in the league. But it is what it is," Clark said after the Fever's 109-102 loss to the New York Liberty on August 22. Indiana had another game against the Chicago Sky on August 23.

"I think for us, we have to look at it in a positive way. We're coming off a loss. It's a great opportunity for us to go and finish this road trip on a win. That's how I see it," Clark added.

This is the sort of mindset that Clark and the Team USA roster should take into their FIBA World Cup game against Czechia on Monday.

Caitlin Clark dribbles down the court during a FIBA World Cup game against Italy. | IMAGO / Eibner

USA Needs Caitlin Clark’s ‘No Excuses’ Approach vs. Czechia at World Cup

They're coming off a tough game against Italy on Sunday, but instead of lamenting having to play two games, they can use this opportunity to respond with a great performance against Czechia, not rest on their laurels of winning the group, and feel good about their standing heading into a several-day break and an entry into the World Cup's elimination rounds.

To be fair, there are several distinctions between when Clark said this and Team USA's current circumstances. For one, the USA beat Italy, which means that they aren't bouncing back from a loss. But it was arguably the worst game in Team USA history in terms of performance, and they nearly lost.

Plus, Czechia also played yesterday, so it's not like they will be the fresher team against the USA. And there's a very obvious talent gap between the USA and Czechia, so the USA squad should be able to get a win even if they don't bounce back in full.

Still, Clark and the rest of the USA's roster will want to feel good about where they stand heading into the World Cup's knockout rounds. And they will need to play better, more cohesive basketball if they want to win this tournament, particularly because a matchup against France in the championship game looms large.

This is why not just a USA win, but a solid performance, is important for the team in this back-to-back against Czechia. And a solid individual performance from Clark will put her team in great position.