Caitlin Clark Tops Early WNBA All-Star Voting, Four Fever Players Crack Top 10

Indiana Fever fans sure know how to make their presence felt.

The WNBA released their “first returns” of this year’s All-Star fan voting today and the Fever are already dominating the list with four players in the top 10.

Caitlin Clark leads all players with 515,993 votes. Despite missing five games with a quadriceps injury and struggling Thursday night vs Golden State, Clark is averaging an impressive 19.9 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds this season.

Aliyah Boston is behind her in third place with 446,961 votes, while Kelsey Mitchell sits in seventh with 277,664 and Lexi Hull rounds out the group in ninth with 217,438.

First returns of fan voting results are in 🗳️



Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier currently lead the way for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Fan Voting presented by @Ally



This list includes the top 10 vote getters thus far ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MfRIvWWQ3P — WNBA (@WNBA) June 20, 2025

Clark was second in last year's "first returns" as a rookie before finishing in first place at the conclusion of fan voting. While the Fever boast four players in the top 10, no other team has more than two.

With Indiana hosting this year's All-Star game, it's especially exciting to see the Fever get such a strong turnout from their fans. Their success extends beyond the top 10 as well, with Natasha Howard landing in 16th place and Sophie Cunningham coming in 23rd.

The Fever have 4 players in the top 10 in All-Star voting after the first return:



1st — Caitlin Clark

3rd — Aliyah Boston

7th — Kelsey Mitchell

9th — Lexie Hull pic.twitter.com/pizEtXSwRf — FeverStats (@FeverStats) June 20, 2025

It's been an up-and-down season for the Fever who sit at 6-6 following an 88-77 loss to the Valkyries at Chase Center. While the play has been uneven at times (in large part due to Clark's injury), what can't be questioned is the passion and power of the Indiana fanbase.

Fans account for 50% of the All-Star vote while players and a media panel account for 25% each. Fan voting remains open until July 28th, so there’s still plenty of time for Fever fans to continue casting their ballots in waves.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star game is scheduled for Saturday, July 19th from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Recommended Reading: