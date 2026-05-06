Caitlin Clark's WNBA GM Survey Snub Should Fuel Fever Star

The biggest story within women's basketball on May 5 was the results of the 2026 WNBA GM anonymous survey, which asked all 15 of the league's GMs 42 questions about the upcoming season.

While many of the results were surprising, the ones that generated the most discourse regarded star guard Caitlin Clark. Specifically, the fact that these GMs (GMs couldn't vote for their own team or players, which excuses Fever GM Amber Cox) didn't view Clark in the same light as they did just one year prior, when last year's survey results were published.

The biggest example of this came with the question, "If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the WNBA, who would it be?" Last year, Clark received 50% of the 12 available votes, which was the most out of any player. This year, she only received 20% of the votes (which was tied with A'ja Wilson for second place), while Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers led all players with 33% of the votes.

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Another surprising result was that Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray received 73% of the votes for "Who is the best point guard in the WNBA?", while Clark got 20% of the votes. The two were tied at 50% last year.

Caitlin Clark's Competitive Fire Could Prove WNBA GMs Wrong

If Clark were asked about these survey results during an interview or when speaking with the media, she'd surely say that she's unbothered and perhaps even praise Bueckers and Gray. While we're not suggesting these could be untrue, it probably wouldn't encompass all that Clark is feeling.

Anyone who has followed No. 22's career knows how competitive she is. All she wants to do is win and be the best. Therefore, one would imagine that these survey results have at least kindled some of the competitive fire within her.

Only 20% of WNBA GM’s voted Caitlin Clark as best Point Guard in the WNBA, as compared to 50% last year



Fuel to the flame pic.twitter.com/0nLCbyLXzR — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) May 5, 2026

There's no question that much of this sentiment stems from the fact that Clark only played 13 games last season, making it essentially a lost year. While this didn't necessarily need to factor into the survey, perhaps these GMs (and many other women's basketball fans) have forgotten what Clark is capable of, both on the court and in terms of what her star power can provide a franchise (which should be considered when choosing a player to build said franchise around).

Regardless, Clark's Fever will play Bueckers' Wings to start the 2026 regular season on May 9. If Clark is feeling a type of way about these results, she can make a major statement during that game.