Brazilian Coach Praises Caitlin Clark: 'You've Changed the History In Basketball'
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark returned to her old stomping grounds Sunday to take on the Brazilian National Team in a preseason exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. With Iowans lining up hours before the matchup to see their hometown hero, the event wasn’t just a homecoming, but a reminder of how big her impact on the game is.
Clark lit up the court with spectators and fans watching from home bursting with the excitement she brings to the game—especially after hitting one of her signature logo 3-pointers. And after the matchup, Clark shared a touching moment with Brazil’s head coach Leonardo Figueroa that quickly went viral online.
“You’re an amazing player, congratulations. You’ve changed the history in basketball,” Figueroa said to Clark.
A compliment to which she smiled and replied, “I appreciate it, thanks for coming here,” acknowledging the team's equator-crossing trek to make the appearance. She then jokingly added, “Most people you’ve played in front of?”, getting a chuckle from the coach and a definitive yes.
The sold-out crowd in Iowa City was loud and proud, showing up big to see their hometown star return to the arena in a Fever jersey for the first time. But it wasn’t just the fans feeling the moment, Clark’s presence and energy were clearly felt by the opposing team too as a few of them went up to Clark after the game and had her sign their jerseys.
The quick post-game exchanges said a lot. She’s changing how women’s basketball is seen on a global scale. We haven’t seen the likes of this possibly since the 1992 Dream Team era of Magic, Bird, and Jordan.
It was just a preseason game, but moments like this show that we are watching a generational talent blossom before our very eyes, and now with Clark entering her second year in the WNBA, it’s safe to assume the best is yet to come.