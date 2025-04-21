Caitlin Clark Outsells LeBron James and Michael Jordan in NBA Jersey Rankings
Despite not having played a single minute in the NBA (or, you know, being in the NBA at all), Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark ranked second in NBA jersey sales from September to November 2024, according to top sports retailer Fanatics.
Ahead of LeBron James. Ahead of Luka Dončić. Even ahead of Michael Jordan, who’s legendary run at the top of jersey sales deserves it’s own salute. The only person above her? Stephen Curry, putting Clark in elite company.
Clark’s reign over the merchandise game isn’t anything new. Her Fever jersey sold out within an hour of being drafted, before she even stepped foot on a professional court. Since then, she’s held the top spot in WNBA jersey sales.
Though it stirred some debate during the 2024 season, the consensus now seems to have dubbed the Fever star as the face of the WNBA, but many are currently arguing she’s not just the face of the league, but of professional basketball as a whole.
A casual cameo of Clark attending the Pacer vs. Bucks playoff game Saturday outperformed the majority of NBA playoff highlight clips, backing former NBA player, Rashad McCants' claim, “The face of the NBA is Caitlin Clark! Yeah I said it!”
Clark’s influence no longer seems confined to womens basketball. She has become a household name to the casual NBA fan and achieved a crossover appeal many once doubted when it came to the WNBA, with boys and girls alike proudly repping her number 22 jersey.