Caitlin Clark Reaches Staggering Statistical Benchmark in Fever Loss to Dream

The Indiana Fever suffered a tough loss to the Atlanta Dream, but that didn't stop Caitlin Clark from achieving a little WNBA history.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) gets the crowd excited Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58.
Caitlin Clark is only in her second WNBA season, which made something she achieved in the Indiana Fever's 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream even more staggering. Clark recorded 27 points and 11 assists in the contest, a routine performance of topping the 20-point and 10-assist threshold for her at this point.

However, reaching those numbers at the rate the Fever point guard has is anything but routine when it comes to WNBA history. In fact, Clark is already tied for first place in career games of at least 20 points and 10 assists. She is tied for number one alongside Courtney Vandersloot, who has played 430 total games. The contest against Atlanta was Clark's 42nd game in the league.

In addition, when that statistic is moved out to 25 points and 10 assists, Clark sits alone at the top of the list, having passed Sabrina Ionescu (per StatMuse). Again, after only the second game of Clark's second WNBA season.

And just for fun, if one adds making at least five three-pointers to the 25-point and 10-assist plateau, Clark has done that four times now — or as often as every other player in WNBA history combined, according to FeverStats.

Of course, Clark would surely say none of that matters, given it came in a tough loss. Still, seeing those numbers written out must leave most fans at a loss for words. Because what the Fever sensation has already been able to accomplish in her young career is nothing short of absurd.

