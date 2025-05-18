Caitlin Clark's Triple-Double Makes Dave Portnoy $350K Richer After Indiana Fever Win
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is known for his admiration for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark…and bold bets.
His latest gamble on Clark's performance went viral after posting to X, “[Expletive] it!” along with a screenshot of a handsome $25,000 wager that Clark would come out with a triple-double in the Fever's season opener against the Chicago Sky.
His risk was worth the reward as Clark delivered with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 93-58 blowout victory over the Sky, leading to a $350,000 payout.
Portnoy shared his excitement on social media, posting a video celebrating the win and hailing Clark's performance calling it, “Caitlin season.” Fans reacted with a mix of admiration and humor, with some commenting on Portnoy's confidence and others backing his boldness.
Clark has put the league on notice recording the first triple-double in a season opener in WNBA history, tying WNBA legend Candace Parker on the all-time triple-doubles list and trailing just one behind Sabrina Ionescu for the second most in WNBA history—in her sophomore year in the league.
Portnoy’s bet highlights the die-hard faith people have in Clark’s talents to do things that have never been done. This is just one example of how Clark has generated hype all over the sports world. Last season in Clark’s rookie year, she seemingly broke a record for records and as the 2025 season has only begun, she and the Fever have fans on the edges of their seats for what could come next.