Caitlin Clark's Triple-Double Makes Dave Portnoy $350K Richer After Indiana Fever Win

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy placed a $25,000 bet on Caitlin Clark recording a triple-double in the Indiana Fever’s season opener against the Chicago Sky.

Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dave Portnoy, Bar Stool Sports founder and owner walks along the sidelines before the playing of the 125 Army Navy game at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dave Portnoy poses with solders before the between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is known for his admiration for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark…and bold bets. 

His latest gamble on Clark's performance went viral after posting to X, “[Expletive] it!” along with a screenshot of a handsome $25,000 wager that Clark would come out with a triple-double in the Fever's season opener against the Chicago Sky. 

His risk was worth the reward as Clark delivered with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 93-58 blowout victory over the Sky, leading to a $350,000 payout.

Portnoy shared his excitement on social media, posting a video celebrating the win and hailing Clark's performance calling it, “Caitlin season.” Fans reacted with a mix of admiration and humor, with some commenting on Portnoy's confidence and others backing his boldness.

Clark has put the league on notice recording the first triple-double in a season opener in WNBA history, tying WNBA legend Candace Parker on the all-time triple-doubles list and trailing just one behind Sabrina Ionescu for the second most in WNBA history—in her sophomore year in the league.

Portnoy’s bet highlights the die-hard faith people have in Clark’s talents to do things that have never been done. This is just one example of how Clark has generated hype all over the sports world. Last season in Clark’s rookie year, she seemingly broke a record for records and as the 2025 season has only begun, she and the Fever have fans on the edges of their seats for what could come next. 

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

