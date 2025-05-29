Caitlin Clark's Value Emphasized by Her Absence in Fever Loss to Mystics
With so much focus on the value Caitlin Clark has brought to the WNBA from an economic and interest standpoint, sometimes the reason for all that—her basketball brilliance—isn't discussed enough. But in seeing the Indiana Fever attempt to operate without Clark on the floor in an 83-77 loss to the Washington Mystics, the value she brings on the court was only emphasized through her absence.
For all the talk about Clark's penchant for launching logo threes, it is her prowess as a playmaker that makes things so much easier for her Fever teammates. Without the team's virtuoso point guard in the lineup, the squad's shot creation was listless.
Several statistics easily highlight this beyond what was glaringly obvious to the eyes.
Take Aliyah Boston's shot attempts for instance. The Fever's star center only got five shots off in the contest, due to the combination of defensive attention and the rest of the Indiana team being ill equipped to get her the ball in advantageous positions.
Then there's the assists. The Fever only totaled 15. Clark was averaging over nine a game herself through the first four games of the season.
Next up is fastbreak points. The Fever put up a goose egg in that category. Something that would be unimaginable with Clark at the helm.
Finally, one can simply look at the score. Indiana managed just 77 points. They had been averaging 88 a contest coming in. So that makes for an 11-point drop without the team's offensive engine. And it was made to look a lot better through some late garbage time buckets.
No one should have needed to see any of the above to understand what Clark brings through her presence. But the lack of her gravity made for a grave difference in the Fever's performance.