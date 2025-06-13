Caitlin Clark Shares Desire to Be Indiana Fever Lifer

From the moment Caitlin Clark was drafted to the Indiana Fever, Clark has drawn unprecedented fan interest, selling out arenas, merchandising, and generating interest in the WNBA like not yet seen in the league to date, and according to a recent ESPN article, there’s no place she’d rather be doing it than Indiana.

“Ty and I would both tell you this is where we both hope to stay the rest of our careers,” Clark said, referring to herself and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. “People are like, ‘It’s a small market.’ But no, that’s what makes it fun. These people, this is what means the world to them.”

Born and raised in West Des Moine Iowa, Clark is a midwesterner through and through, so being drafted to an Indiana franchise couldn't have worked out better for her.

“People might think I’m crazy for wanting to stay in the Midwest, but thats just who I am,” Clark told the media in her first press conference after being drafted to the Fever last season. “That’s what my roots are. I love the people here.”

April 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark, former Iowa Hawkeye standout and the no. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, speaks Wednesday, April 17, 2024, during an introductory press conference inside the entry pavilion at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY NETWORK | Indianapolis Star-USA TODAY NETW

It’s not the bright lights or major markets she craves. It’s the connection and the community. The chance to make an impact in a place that traditionally lives and breathes basketball.

“We haven’t hosted a Finals game in 25 years and I’ve never seen this type of excitement,” Clark continued. “People are lining up three hours before the game. I literally just got the chills thinking about it.”

A record 17,575 fans are in attendance for the Atlanta Dream’s game against the Indiana Fever tonight—the largest home crowd in franchise history.



It was moved to State Farm Arena due to high demand.

pic.twitter.com/12qFM4RRTv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 22, 2024

In a time of increasing movement––new expansion teams plucking players from every teams roster and the looming free agency bonanza of 2026, where all but two players and those on rookie scale contracts will currently be available as free agents––Clark’s commitment to a small-market franchise showcases that loyalty and desire to create an impact locally matter.

The 2025 WNBA expansion draft will possibly coincide with a new TV deal and CBA opt-out. Right now, many players aren't signing past that point, anticipating a major salary cap increase along with the new terms. That means a majority of the league's stars could hit free agency. pic.twitter.com/YhVgVuLagJ — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) October 6, 2023

Though Indiana has not appeared in a WNBA finals since 2015, the franchise clearly recognizes the generational talent they have in their homegrown star, and have leaned heavily into the energy surrounding Clark’s arrival, making big offseason moves to build a supporting cast to boost their chances of once again contend for a championship.

Through it all, Clark remains grounded, and appears focused on creating something powerful right where she is.

