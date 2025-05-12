Caitlin Clark Surprises Fans with Radio Call-in After Pacers NBA Playoffs Win
Caitlin Clark has been a visible supporter throughout the Indiana Pacers' playoff run, attending multiple games, including their recent victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday cheering alongside her Fever teammate Aliyah Boston and player development coach Keith Porter.
After the game, Indiana basketball fans got an unexpected surprise when Clark called into the Pacers Radio Network to talk about the home team's commanding 129-109 Game 4 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The show host Eddie White introduced her simply as “Caitlin From Downtown,” possibly a cheeky nod to her long-range shooting. And while not saying her full name, Clark's unmistakable voice and recognizable catch phrases gave her away.
“What a win!” she said enthusiastically. “The first half was probably the best offensive half I have ever seen in all of basketball. It was fun. Great half. Great game. Great win all around,” Clark added.
That “best offensive half” included an eye-popping 80 points from the Pacers in the first two quarters—a number that stunned even Clark, who said the Fever would be “lucky to hit 60” in a half. “So 80 in a game is pretty good for the most part,” she said, laughing. “But 80 in a half—I was on my feet for that entire second quarter. It was pretty fun.”
Clark has become a regular fixture at Pacers games in her first offseason with the Fever, showing support to the state's complimentary NBA squad. Some even feel Clark is a lucky charm for the Pacers, as they are undefeated in this season's playoff games while she is in the stands.
Clark’s unexpected cameo on the post game show was the perfect nightcap for fans tuning in after the triumphant win. However, with the NBA postseason overlapping with the start of the WNBA season, Clark may have to trade in any courtside seat for the court itself. But she will undoubtedly continue cheering the Pacers on for as long as they keep up this playoff run.