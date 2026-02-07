New Caitlin Clark On-Court Footage Has Fever Fans Saying the Same Thing

It has been quite a while since Caitlin Clark has seen the floor in WNBA action. The Indiana Fever star last played in July, leaving her fans waiting for any glimpse of her on the court.

The drought was satiated momentarily through her participation in Team USA basketball camp back in December, where Clark declared herself fully healthy.

But after Clark played in only 13 games in the 2025 season, that supply wasn't enough to meet the demand.

However, newly released footage has provided another peek into Clark's preparation for the 2026 campaign, as she clearly is not letting the stalled talks around a new WNBA collective bargaining agreement get in the way of her getting ready.

Photographer Bri Lewerke shared video of Clark during a 5-on-5 workout, complete with the caption, "Game winning shot at 5-5 today 👀🔥."

The film shows Clark handling the ball up the floor, dishing it off past half-court, and then receiving pass back and draining a long three after a pump fake—and it has all Fever fans saying the same thing.

Clark Footage Has Fever Fans So Back

The comments on the post of Clark putting in work in the gym had a similar and predictable theme.

"We are so back 😭😭😭," wrote one user along with a meme of an emotional Vince Carter.

While another user said the same thing but used Bad Bunny at the Grammys to make the point instead.

A third went all caps posting, "SO FREAKING BACK!!!!," along with Clark sporting animated shades.

And nearly every other response said something similar. "We are so back," wrote @thskeeta, and @zammie21 added, "She's so back 😭".

A few others were a bit more descriptive in their reactions, though they still expressed the same sentiment.

"You don’t understand how much I’ve been starving for this," posted @CoachJBSports.

While @jada46001715 said, "This is like watching the Mona Lisa get painted".

If the WNBA season starts on schedule, Clark will be back in a Fever uniform for a preaseason tilt against the New York Liberty on April 25, with the regular season set to commence with Indiana hosting Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on May 9.

In the meantime, fans will take any footage of Clark on the court that they can get, as it is abundantly clear seeing Clark back on the floor for the Fever is something fans have waited long enough for.

Omg 🥹 I've missed this so much https://t.co/cOJ4NzYCKc — Hate22 (Kate)- Tank FC (@KateluvsCC22) February 7, 2026

