WWE Star Credits Caitlin Clark for Creating Competitive WNBA 'Conflict' Conversation
WWE superstar Seth Rollins is no stranger to the big stage. In fact, he is set to main event the first night of WrestleMania in a triple-threat match with CM Punk and Roman Reigns. But before making his grand entrance from that stage, Rollins gave credit to Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark for what she's been able to do to set the stage for the WNBA.
"The Visionary" pro wrestler and Iowa native sang Clark's praises in a recent appearance on Outta Pocket with RGIII. And not only did Rollins once again favorably compare Clark with Michael Jordan, but he also gave her props for igniting a heated conversation within the sport.
Rollins has a wealth of experience in a business that is competitive at the top with fans constantly arguing about who is the best, and it was Clark sparking the equivalent debate in the WNBA that he singled out specifically.
"You get all this conflict at the top in the WNBA now about arguing like whether or not it should be her," Rollins said. He then cited Paige Bueckers coming into the league and Angel Reese as other players fans throw into the mix. "The fact that we're even having that conversation is amazing," he added.
Rollins additionally praised Clark for the revenue she has brought into women's basketball and how she has become a point of pride amongst the Iowa faithful, not to mention across the spectrum. All while doing so in an unassuming fashion.
The WWE star stated plainly, "I love Caitlin Clark." A statement Rollins made clear through his comments.