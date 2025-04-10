Young Fan Has Priceless Reaction to Caitlin Clark and Fever Tickets Surprise
Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark not only has one of the biggest fan bases in all of sports, but she also has some of the most dedicated and passionate fans. This has been displayed through the reactions that Clark evokes from these fans at every game, whether it's by autographing their posters, posing for a photo, or how they respond when she drains a three.
Every once in a while, one of these fans goes viral for reacting to something regarding Clark. This became the case once again a few days ago, when a TikTok post from user @poptropicalover777 went viral because it showed a young fan named Ellena's hilariously wholesome freak-out when receiving a Clark Fever jersey for her birthday.
And that's not all. After receiving the jersey (and one of Clark's custom Wilson basketballs), Ellena was then prompted to look under the table she was at, where there was a piece of paper she read from that said she was also going to attend a Fever game this season to watch Clark play in person.
The little girl then began jumping around and screaming, "There's no way!"
X user @nosyone4 reposted this video with the caption, "this little girl got surprised with tickets to see caitlin play ❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹".
The top comment on the original TikTok from the Fever's page, which wrote, "Which game are you coming to, Ellena? 👀 we can’t wait to see you! ❤️".
The post's creator replied by saying, "omg hii we are going to the fever vs sparks game on aug 5th ❤️❤️"
Given the Fever's interest in this wholesome moment, we imagine they'll try to arrange a meetup between Clark and Ellena at this August 5 game.