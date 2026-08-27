Fever Could Have Playoff Date With DeWanna Bonner After Dream Signing

On Wednesday, news broke that the Atlanta Dream signed veteran wing DeWanna Bonner, just a few days after she agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Mercury.

Bonner intended to sign with a team where she'd have a chance at winning another championship in what seems likely to be her last season. As a result, she might be facing the Indiana Fever this postseason.

The Dream have a 25-13 record and are currently the WNBA's No. 4 seed, while the Indiana Fever are 25-14 and are the WNBA's No. 5 seed. Therefore, if the regular season ended today, these two teams would be facing each other in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

There would already be plenty of storylines heading into this potential showdown, if only because it would mean a full series of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese facing each other. Adding Bonner to that mix adds a whole other layer of drama that WNBA fans would eat up.

Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (24) against Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential Fever-Dream Matchup Would Put Cherry on Top of DeWanna Bonner Saga

Fever fans don't need to be reminded about Bonner's tenure with the team in 2025, which ended with her voluntarily being away from the club in the middle of the season before demanding a trade, which led to her release and eventual signing with the Mercury.

Fans also don't need to be reminded about Sophie Cunningham's prolonged finger point at Bonner during a game earlier this year, which went uber viral and became the most discussed thing in the sport for a week or so.

Seeing Bonner crashing out over that finger point felt like sweet revenge for Indiana's fan base. But that wouldn't come close to the joy many fans would get from the Fever ending Bonner's career, especially after she joined the Dream this late in the season to try to win a championship.

In terms of the on-court fit, it will be interesting to see what role Bonner plays for Atlanta. They could use another versatile wing who can guard multiple positions, and that's exactly what she provides. And their current crop of offensive threats means she won't need to do much scoring.

Time will tell how Bonner changes the Dream's championship chances. Fever fans were already keeping an eye on the standings, and having her join Atlanta creates another reason why following the regular season's final five games will be fascinating.