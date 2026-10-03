Fever GM Gives Blunt Response to Sophie Cunningham Free Agency Question

Sophie Cunningham will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending the past two seasons with the Indiana Fever.

Assessing Cunningham's on-court production is one thing. But there's a case to be made that front offices must also assess the considerable noise she generates off the court, given her polarizing nature and penchant for going viral for comments that, in some cases, could hurt Indiana's chances of winning.

"No," Cox said when asked whether any of the outside "stuff" influences how she'll analyze Cunningham's potential future with the Fever, per a YouTube video.

"Sophie has had two really productive years for us, in terms of shooting the basketball. She is a really solid leader in the locker room, a great connector. She brings levity, but also brings a lot of experience. She's serious and is an important voice in our locker room when we need it," Cox said at another point of the press conference.

"She's an unrestricted free agent, so we look forward to having those conversations. Again, she had a really productive year, and we'll see just where things take us," Cox added about Cunningham.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts after being fouled by Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophie Cunningham's Potential Future Outlook With Fever

Cox clearly prioritizes the positive impact that Cunningham has within the Fever's organization and locker room over her off-court notoriety. Perhaps that's the right way to look at the 30-year-old guard.

Regardless, just because Cox is open to bringing Cunningham back doesn't mean that Sophie will be wearing a Fever jersey in 2027.

Cunningham was openly frustrated about the contract she received this past offseason. This isn't the Fever's fault, as she ended up signing it. But given that Cunningham had an objectively worse season this year compared to last year statistically (she struggled during the season's second half), it's hard to imagine that the Fever will want to pay her much more, even if she does have a positive impact in the locker room.

The better question might be how other teams assess the outside noise that Cunningham generates. She has definitely villified herself to other fan bases and potentially other franchises, which could limit the potential interest she gets in free agency.

Last offseason, it seemed like Cunningham got less interest than she expected, which led to her signing a deal with the Fever she wasn't excited about. Given everything she did on and off the court this past season, it's hard to see why this would be any different.

Cunningham's future is one of several key storylines Fever fans will want to follow this offseason.