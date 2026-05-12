Fever Looking to Fix ‘Missed’ Sophie Cunningham Opportunities

While they didn't emerge with a win, the Indiana Fever proved they're not lacking offensive firepower in their May 9 loss against the Dallas Wings.

Indiana scored 104 points in the defeat, which was more than they scored in every game except two last season. Not to mention that the team wasn't operating at full strength, with Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull both on minutes restrictions and Monique Billings being sidelined as she recovers from an ankle ailment.

While plenty of Fever players pose a threat on offense, scoring isn't the top priority for everyone on the roster. Take Sophie Cunningham, for example. Much of her impact can't be shown on the box score, as it's more apparent through her gritty defense, relentless attitude, and unconditional hustle that has endeared her to Indiana's fan base.

However, it would also be nice for Cunningham (who averaged 8.6 points per game last year) to contribute scoring when she can. And that didn't happen much against the Wings.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Cunningham finished with just 3 points in the game and only took 2 field goals total (one of which was a made three-pointer). Those who were watching the game also noticed several plays where Cunningham appeared open on the perimeter, but didn't get the ball to her.

Stephanie White Wants Fever to Find Sophie Cunningham When She's Open

Fever head coach Stephanie White also took notice of this, which she conveyed when speaking to the media on May 11.

"Yeah, I thought she was good. Sophie is solid for us. On the defensive end, rebounding, her activity level, her communication. We've got to find her more, though," White said, per an X post from @kbfever93.

"She's a knockdown three-point shooter. I thought we missed her a lot. We missed her open looks. She's getting back to being an elite cutter, because she's also a very good cutter. And she's a great ball mover. So we've just got to get her more touches on the offensive end. And just continue to rely on her to be that communicator and leader for us on the floor," White continued.

Was great to hear Steph admit they missed Soph on a lot of open shots in last game. Hopefully it’s something they can work on and do better about. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/d1ftK2F9eF — KAYLA 🏀🔥 (@kbfever93) May 11, 2026

If White is sharing this sentiment with the media, it almost means she has already spoken to the team about it in the film room. Therefore, fans can expect to see Cunningham get more shots up during the Fever's next game, which is against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 13.