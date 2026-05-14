Fever May Have Found Missing Piece in Monique Billings

Monique Billings came as advertised in her Indiana Fever debut.

The 6-foot-4 veteran forward, sidelined for the Fever's season opener with an ankle injury, slotted into the starting lineup Wednesday night and made her presence felt immediately. Billings recorded nine points and eight rebounds in 26:31 as Indiana claimed its first win of 2026 with an 87-78 road triumph over the Los Angeles Sparks.

As foul trouble severely limited star center Aliyah Boston, who managed just four points and did not record a field goal, Billings assumed lead offensive duties for the Fever frontcourt.

Heralded as an efficient scorer and reliable pick-and-roll option, her nose for the basket was on display against Los Angeles. Despite shooting 1-for-3 in the paint Wednesday, Billings drew three trips to the foul line and made four of six attempts. She also connected on her lone shot from distance, a corner three in the first quarter.

Billings might lament a missed layup late in the fourth quarter, but a career 44.5 field goal percentage -- not to mention an 82.1 percent conversion rate inside three feet last season -- suggests her touch at the rim will be an asset for Indiana.

Her athleticism shouldn't go unnoticed either. Billings had active feet on defense and moved well without the ball on the offensive end. It reflected most prominently in her rebounding, though, with the 30-year-old consistently crashing the glass against a Los Angeles squad with some serious size.

Monique Billings was praised for her athleticism often during training camp. So far, that has been the most apparent to me on rebounds. She has two tonight. — Tony East (@TonyREast) May 14, 2026

Billings boasted a 17.8 percent rebound rate in her Fever debut -- good for top 10 league-wide in the early going -- and tied Sparks star Dearica Hamby with a game-high eight rebounds.

Monique Billings Could Be Perfect Role Player for Fever

May 13, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) beats Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings (25) to a rebound in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The numbers don't necessarily leap off the stat sheet, even with some notable success on the boards. Still, Billings' outing showcased everything that she brings to the table.

The nine-year WNBA veteran signed a two-year deal with Indiana in the offseason, headlining a relatively tame crop of free-agent additions. Her $800,000 cap hit ranks third-most on the Fever in 2026, but they don't need her to be a superstar.

The Fever already have a fearsome star trio in place with Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, and Boston -- and Wednesday night's muted performance from Boston should prove to be an anomaly. Billings, instead, will be called upon to the dirty work and act as a secondary scorer, a role she capably filled in her debut.

Her athleticism makes her a more dynamic fit in the starting lineup than Natasha Howard, who started all 44 games at the four for the Fever last season. Howard had a productive 2025 campaign, but her more methodical playing style clashed at times with Indiana's backcourt, and added a fourth primary scoring option for the offense to juggle. Billings is better suited for the Fever's pick-and-roll actions and profiles as a better fit off the ball within their scheme.

Mo Billings is a hell of an athlete — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) May 14, 2026

An inefficient debut for Billings isn't much cause for concern given her lengthy track record as a reliable finisher in the WNBA, and as Wednesday indicated, she should have no problem getting to the line with consistency. To that end, she's been a reliable free-throw shooter in her career, connecting at a 75.5 percent clip, including two seasons above 80 percent in 2023 and 2024.

Offense aside, Billings' proficiency as a rebounder figures to be the biggest X-Factor for Indiana. The Fever ranked third-worst in defensive rebounds last season and fifth-worst overall. Billings gave Los Angeles fits on the glass, and with her blend of size and compete level, that could easily become a pattern this season.

One game is the smallest of sample sizes, but Billings has the makings of a true difference-maker for Indiana.