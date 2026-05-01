Fever's Final Preseason Injury Report Has Good News on Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston

Every Indiana Fever injury report in 2025 felt ominous, with each subsequent release seemingly getting worse. However, for the team's preseason finale vs. Nigeria on Saturday, the status update came with encouraging news.

First of all, Aliyah Boston is off it after missing the first two preseason games due to a cautious approach the team took with her following a leg injury she suffered at the end of the Unrivaled season. This will be Boston’s first action for the squad in 2026. She was clearly missed in the last exhibition contest (a loss to the Dallas Wings), and it’s also a strong indicator she’ll be ready for the regular season.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark is also notably not listed on the report. Clark came up limping on a play in the third quarter against Dallas following a flagrant foul on a reckless closeout on one of her three-point attempts. Clark said she "felt good" after the game and she had simply banged her knee on the court, but it still comes as a sigh of relief that it wasn't even enough to keep her out of preseason play in an abundance of the aforementioned caution—especially considering the bevy of injuries she suffered in 2025.

This also means Clark and Boston will get a chance to take the floor together for the first time in 2026, and the Fever are obviously at their best with the two franchise cornerstones present.

Guard Tyasha Harris, who was signed by the team in free agency, will also make her debut for Indiana after previously being held out in her return to recovery from a knee injury that cost her almost all of last season.

Lexie Hull and Justine Pissott Remain on Injury Report

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) gestures after scoring against the Las Vegas Aces during the third quarter of game five of the second round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The downside to the injury update is that Lexie Hull remains out. Hull is integral to the Fever due to her hustle, perimeter defense, and outside shooting. She has yet to participate in the preseason as a result of hamstring tightness, and the team is attempting to ensure that is not an issue that lingers into games that actually count.

Rookie Justine Pissott is also again listed as out with a lower leg injury. Fever coach Stephanie White provided a rather vague update on Pissott's status Thursday, saying she didn't know the timeline for her return.

Status Report for tomorrow's game vs. Nigeria:



Lexie Hull – Out (hamstring)

Justine Pissott - Out (lower leg) pic.twitter.com/vajby3Pcx0 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 1, 2026

Pissott is currently on a development deal for Indiana. Every team can carry two development players under the new CBA (in addition to the regular 12-player roster) who can appear in up to 12 games throughout the course of the season.

Of course, perfect is the enemy of good, and given the clean status for Clark and Boston, the Fever's final injury report before the regular season comes bearing good news.