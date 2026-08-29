Fever's Makayla Timpson Is Building Most Improved Player Case in Real Time

Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson has not only taken a leap from her WNBA rookie season, but she is improving at a rapid rate in real time.

Since being moved to the starting lineup earlier in August, Timpson has really taken off, and so has the team's starting five. That group with Timpson has a +22.1 net rating in 129 minutes together.

And it isn't just an intangible impact, either. Timpson has made a significant contribution individually. She's reached double figures in scoring in five of the last six contests and is also doing work on the boards. Her combination of length, athleticism, and rim-running ability has helped the team produce on both ends.

This is something superstar Caitlin Clark is well aware of, as she had this to say when I asked her about all the assists Timpson has been on the receiving end of.

"I think KK [Timpson] has done a tremendous job of running the floor, she's a great cutter in the half-court. She's become so good at just getting it and going straight up right away. She finishes through contact well. It's impressive the steps she's taken over the course of the last two months, and even since All-Star," she said.

KK AND-1 💪



Makayla Timpson with the tough bucket off the assist from Caitlin Clark. pic.twitter.com/svCU4ipetf — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 29, 2026

"Like I said, she's just scratching the surface. That's where I like a lot of my assists, just rim assists, easy lay-ins for my teammates. A lot of time I don't even think we're playing in pick and roll much. It's a lot in transition, it's a lot off of cutting. The more we can do that, the more time we get to play with each other you get better feel for the game. You get a better feel for each other. But she's doing an amazing job and it's really added a whole other element to our offense," Clark added.

She wasn't alone in her praise.

"I'm so proud of her," Coach Stephanie White said of Timpson.

"We had some hard conversations with KK [Timpson] in February. And she came in and she got to work. So, the results and the reward is because she was willing to do the work. So I'm proud of her for that...She's not focused on anything outside of herself for where she is right now. When you watch KK work, she's working on all the things that we need her to be great in right now, for this team, for this year. And you see the result of it," White added.

Fever Promote Timpson for Most Improved Player

There is no denying any of the above. But that doesn't mean it will actually result in Most Improved Player hardware, as Timpson is not among the betting favorites. However, that hasn't stopped the Fever from attempting to get her recognized for consideration. They have been promoting Timpson's candidacy on social media.

It's an easy case to make. Timpson has more than doubled her points and rebounding numbers from last season, while increasing her field goal percentage as well. She's held back a bit given she didn't play a ton of minutes earlier in the year.

But since she was moved into the starting unit, Timpson has shown just how improved she is—in real time.