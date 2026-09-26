How to Watch Fever vs Aces: Indiana Begins Playoff Run

The 2026 WNBA playoffs are finally here and the Indiana Fever are looking to make another deep push towards a championship. The difference this year is that superstar Caitlin Clark is healthy and ready to go for her second career postseason appearance.

The Fever dropped the final game of the regular season to the Minnesota Lynx, an embarrassing 86-66 loss that they'll quickly need to put out of their minds. Indiana finished with a 28-16 record, good for sixth place in the league. With the seeding all set, the Fever will play the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the playoffs, the team they lost to in the semifinals last season.

Las Vegas ended up with a 31-13 record, the third seed. Indiana won the regular season series 2-1, their lone loss coming in an 86-84 defeat in overtime. Here's how to watch game one of the Fever vs Aces series:

When: Sunday, September 27

Time: 4pm ET

Where to watch: ABC

Fever need to steal one game on road vs Aces

The Fever and Aces series is set, with the first game taking place on Sunday. The best-out-of-three series will continue on Tuesday and if needed on Thursday. Tuesday's game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If the series goes to a game three, Las Vegas holds homecourt advantage in that scenario.

The only way Indiana can avoid a decisive Game 3 on the road is by stealing Game 1 in Las Vegas. The Fever need to set the tone early and come back home with a 1-0 lead. They boast two MVP candidates in Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark, along with Aliyah Boston rounding out their big three.

Of course, the other side boasts A'ja Wilson, arguably the best player in the entire WNBA. Wilson just notched her second consecutive season with 1,000 points. She's averaging 26 points per night, with veterans Jackie Young (18.9) and Chelsea Gray (12) also proving to still be lethal. Former Fever forward NaLyssa Smith is also putting up just under 12 points every night as well.

This will obviously be a tough test against one of the league's top teams. As Clark referred to, every team is now 0-0. The playing field is even and every team has a shot to make it to the top. Indiana will have a chance to capitalize on that opportunity starting Sunday in Las Vegas.