How to Watch Fever vs Sky: Indiana Looks to Start Winning Streak

The Indiana Fever look to build off the momentum of Caitlin Clark's game-winner. Their last game created a much-needed spark after Clark sealed the win over the Washington Mystics, draining a 31-foot shot in the final seconds of regulation.

For their fourth matchup in Commissioner's Cup play, the Fever return home to face the Chicago Sky for the first time this season. The Sky have struggled to start the year and currently find themselves near the bottom of the standings with a 4-8 record.

Here's how to watch the Fever take on the Sky:

When: June 11, 2026

Time: 7pm ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

With a favorable upcoming schedule for the Fever having the Sky and a struggling Connecticut Sun squad (2-11) up next, it'll provide the team a good opportunity to get things right and continue to build on their confidence.

It'll also give Indiana a chance to clean things up on both ends of the floor. In their last two games, they've committed 35 turnovers and 46 personal fouls, but none more costly than when Clark was forced to sit during the most critical part of a close game against the New York Liberty due to foul trouble.

The Fever blew double-digit leads in both the Liberty and Mystics games, which nearly caused a winless road trip.

New Look Sky Present Some Intriguing Matchups for Fever

The Indiana Fever are 7-1 in head-to-head matchups against the Chicago Sky over the last two seasons.

This series has brought physicality and gritty competition. Since players like Clark and Angel Reese joined the WNBA, the meetings between the Sky and Fever have come with some extracurricular drama. Even with Reese no longer in Chicago, there's still some history between the two franchises and a remaining rivalry.

You may recall last season's viral moment where former Sun member Jacy Sheldon had some tense moments with Clark, and more notably, her teammate Sophie Cunningham. Sheldon had made contact with Clark's face when Cunningham then retaliated by grabbing and tossing Sheldon to the floor during a fast break resulting in a near brawl where both players were ejected. Sheldon is now a member of the Sky and her history with some members of the Fever, including college matchups with Clark, will certainly make this contest a bit more interesting to watch.

Sophie Cunningham with a hard foul on Jacy Sheldon turned into a brawl at the end of the game 😱 pic.twitter.com/SBFIswTg0z — WNBA Got Game (@wnbagotgame) June 18, 2025

Still, the Fever must remain focused on taking advantage of the upcoming games on their schedule to gain some significant ground in the standings.

Despite their struggles, the Sky can still create some problems for the Fever, specifically in the frontcourt. Kamilla Cardoso in particular, needs to be accounted for inside.

The Fever have appeared up to the task inside of late with Monique Billings having a recent bounce back game, and Myisha Hines-Allen providing quality minutes. And of course, Aliyah Boston is a fixture in the middle.

The Sky, who are 1-7 since losing Rickea Jackson to a season ending injury, have consistently struggled to put up points. They've relied heavily on Skylar Diggins and rookie Gabriela Jaquez, who are both averaging double-digits in scoring.

If the Fever play a clean game where they stay out of foul trouble and limit the turnovers, their chances of winning their second straight game and going 3-1 in Commissioner's Cup play are heavily favorable.