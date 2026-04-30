Indiana Fever vs Top Contenders: How They Stack Up Against WNBA's Best

The Indiana Fever enter the 2026 season aiming for their first WNBA title since 2012 -- and with a roster capable of doing so.

There isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to building a championship-caliber team, but most feature a dangerous combination of superstar talent and quality depth. The Fever check both boxes.

Indiana's big three of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston returns for a third season as the Fever look to get more than 13 games out of Clark after an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. Even so, a Clark-less squad reached Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals last September before falling to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces.

Boston earned All-WNBA honors for the first time in 2025, continuing her ascent as one of the league's most versatile centers. Mitchell, meanwhile, topped 20 points per game for the first time in an eight-year WNBA career, finishing third in the league in scoring (20.2 PPG) and fifth in MVP voting.

You'll be hard pressed to find a more dangerous backcourt tandem than Clark and Mitchell -- or a better pick-and-roll duo than Clark and Boston, for that matter.

Free-agent addition Monique Billings presents another viable pick-and-roll option and a suitable replacement for Natasha Howard, who started all 44 games for the Fever last season.

If coach Stephanie White opts for a typical two-big lineup, one of Sophie Cunningham or Lexie Hull will anchor a deeper Fever bench in 2026. A solid core of role players -- including second-year forward Makayla Timpson, veteran Myisha Hines-Allen, and rookie point guard Raven Johnson (No. 9 overall) -- gives White the flexibility to mix and match with different looks, a luxury that wasn't always an option in 2025.

Raven Johnson in her preseason debut:



• 6 points

• 8 ASSISTS

• 3 rebounds

• 2 blocks

• 3/3 FG

• 18 minutes played pic.twitter.com/Lej69Y1LhY — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) April 25, 2026

Of course, Indiana will have plenty of company in its pursuit of a title. The Aces return last season's championship core, including WNBA and Finals MVP A'ja Wilson. The New York Liberty seem eager to return to the grand stage after a first-round exit in 2025, inking star forward Satou Sabally to a multi-year deal in free agency. And don't forget the Atlanta Dream, who added All-Star center Angel Reese to an already impressive group.

Opponents might be able to capitalize on an Indiana team that isn't brimming with size or length, though Boston and Billings can hold their own. But it's in transition where the Fever can separate themselves from the pack. Clark's presence alone lends itself to a more aggressive style of play, and Indiana has enough athleticism throughout the lineup to consistently push the pace.

Here's how the Fever stack up agains the league's top contenders.

Las Vegas Aces

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) defends Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aces are the team to beat until proven otherwise. And after a successful offseason, there's no reason to think they won't be among the league's best in 2026.

Las Vegas returns its top five scorers from 2025 -- Wilson (23.4), Jackie Young (16.5), Chelsea Gray (11.2), Jewell Loyd (11.2), and NaLyssa Smith (8.2) -- and brought back Kierstan Bell, who replaced Loyd in the starting lineup for all 12 postseason games.

Infamous Fever foe Chennedy Carter could factor into the Aces backcourt after signing a training camp contract on April 15. The 27-year-old last appeared in the WNBA in 2024, leading the Chicago Sky with 17.4 points per game. Carter paced Las Vegas with 18 points in her preseason debut Sunday against the Japanese National Team.

Chennedy Carter tonight 🔥



• 18 points

• 5 rebounds

• 2 assists

• 5/10 FG

• 19 minutes played pic.twitter.com/Ld1K0aTjIq — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) April 27, 2026

For all of their talent, the Aces' greatest strength is experience. This Becky Hammon-led squad won't be easily shaken, as evidenced by last season's second-half surge and torrid run through the playoffs. Of course, it doesn't hurt to have the most dominant player in the game in Wilson, fresh off her fourth MVP campaign.

But there's reason to believe Indiana has what it takes to hang against the reigning champs. A shorthanded Fever squad acquitted itself well in a semifinal meeting against the Aces last fall, pushing Las Vegas to a decisive Game 5 -- and even forcing overtime in that contest before falling 107-98. Boston managed to disrupt Wilson at times, holding the seven-time All-Star to 27.3 percent from the field in Game 1 and 30.0 percent in Game 3. Wilson got the last laugh, though, posting a pair of 30-point outings to close out the series.

Health withstanding, Indiana is talented enough to give the Aces another scare this postseason.

New York Liberty

Apr 25, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) sets the play while defended by Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Fever might stake claim to the best backcourt tandem, but New York is the early favorite for the most formidable starting five across the WNBA. In perhaps the biggest move of the offseason, the Liberty added Sabally to an already dynamic big three of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones.

Don't overlook their depth either. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton returns on a team-friendly $400,000 deal after missing all of 2025 with a knee injury. She's joined by Leonie Fiebich, Marine Johannes, and Rebecca Allen, among others.

The Liberty have a clear edge in size. New York's starting five could feature four players 6-foot-4 or taller, depending on how coach Chris DeMarco uses Fiebich. The lone starter under 6 feet -- 5-foot-11 Sabrina Ionescu -- presents her own set of challenges as one of the league's most lethal guards. The 6-foot-11 Han Xu could add yet another problem for the Fever to overcome if she earns a consistent role off the bench.

Han Xu today 🔥



• 20 points

• 2 blocks

• 6/10 FG

• 22 minutes played pic.twitter.com/MXWuzZNKCQ — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) April 25, 2026

If that size wasn't enough, many of New York's bigs are elite floor spacers with reliable three-point strokes. Indiana has the shooting talent to survive a three-point barrage, but it will be at a disadvantage trying to contain a lineup with that much size and skill.

On the flip side, the Liberty should be on their heels if the Fever can operate with the fast-paced tempo that makes their guards so effective. New York can't match Indiana's foot speed, and the departure of an elite on-ball defender in Natasha Cloud could lead to more matchup advantages for the Fever backcourt.

Atlanta Dream

May 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) is fouled by Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Indiana ousted Atlanta in a three-game first-round series last postseason, but the Dream have the makings of a dangerous foe in 2026.

Atlanta led the league in rebounding in 2025 with 36.6 per game. They could reach new heights in 2026 after adding two-time rebounding champion and Clark's rival Angel Reese via a blockbuster trade with the Sky. For the Dream, it's a clear upgrade over an aging Brittney Griner, and it should benefit Reese as well, now that the 23-year-old center gets to play alongside two elite playmaking guards in Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard.

The Dream boast a well-rounded lineup that features 6-foot-3 All-Star forward Brionna Jones, 2025 Sixth Player of the Year Naz Hillmon, and an exceptional on-ball defender in Jordin Canada. Atlanta was one of three teams to hold opponents under 80 points per game last season, and they've certainly got the athleticism to keep up with Indiana if the game speeds up.

If the Fever can crack that stingy defense, they should have the edge at the three-point line. It always helps to win in the hustle areas, too, which worked in Indiana's favor during last season's playoff meeting.