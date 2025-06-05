Caitlin Clark Updates Possible Injury Return Timeline from Fever Practice
It’s been just over a week and a half since it was announced that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark would be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks after suffering a left quad strain injury. Given how integral she is to the Fever squad, fans have been on the edge of their seats awaiting an official update as to when the star guard might return to the court.
Clark is not only the most visible player in the WNBA, but is also central to the Fever’s offensive identity. In her absence, Indiana has struggled to find rhythm, dropping back-to-back games before bouncing back with a much-needed win against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. While the team has shown resilience — especially with the addition of hardship signee Aari McDonald — there’s no denying that Clark’s presence is sorely missed.
Clark spoke to the media Thursday, saying she is making progress and will be reevaluated this weekend. She revealed the injury did in fact happen during the May 24 matchup against the New York Liberty, but couldn’t specifically cite the play saying, “Adrenaline covers up a lot of stuff when you're in the heat of battle, and after the game I had some pain. Then we got an MRI and it gave me the results I didn’t want to see.”
Clark’s return date remains ambiguous, but there is some optimism she could return sooner than expected. While she will remain sidelined for the matchup against the Chicago Sky Saturday, she didn’t rule out the "possibility" of suiting up for the following game against the Atlanta Dream Tuesday saying, “I’ve made a lot of progress and I feel good, but I’m not going to rush my way back if it’s not worth it.”
Given the nature of her injury and the early stage of the season, the Fever may choose to err on the side of caution. Prioritizing Clark’s long-term health over a rushed return could be better for both her and the team. Bringing her back too soon risks re-aggravating the injury — a setback that would have bigger consequences later in the year, when the team will need Clark at the top of her game in order for the Fever to reach the lofty goals set before the season.