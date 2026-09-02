Kara Lawson Identifies How Caitlin Clark's Gravity Can Shape USA World Cup Success

Team USA women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson spoke with the media on Tuesday and made an interesting comment about how Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will fare in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

After noting that Clark is "locked in and ready to go," Lawson said, "[Clark's] is somebody that can change games, with her ability to create pace, with her ability to score, play make... Her ability to get going, and get hot, and to stretch the floor, the spacing that she provides, the attention that she generally draws in the WNBA. We'll see if that's the same."

"That's the thing about FIBA, is that we have to see. Since it's her first time here, is how people defend her. Is it similar to what we see in the States, or is it a little bit different?" Lawson added.

"Caitlin is ready, Caitlin is focused...She's locked in and ready to go."



"Minutes and roles, we just really haven't gotten there yet with our players."



Kara Lawson's full words on Caitlin Clark for USA's FIBA Women's World Cup.

🎥 @TWDTV1 #WNBA #FIFAWWChttps://t.co/zPWbnqbYEG pic.twitter.com/hINlpGDTuB — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) September 1, 2026

The first thought that many fans might have when hearing this is that the upcoming World Cup isn't Clark's first time playing in FIBA, as she took part in the World Cup qualifying tournament back in March.

But the fact that Clark won MVP of that tournament shows that the way defenses guarded her didn't work out very well.

Caitlin Clark’s Team USA Impact May Hinge on How World Cup Defenses React

Regardless of how defenses choose to defend Clark, the fact that they have to make a choice either way — whether they want to press and defend her full court like she usually is in the WNBA, or give her more space to account for her Team USA teammates — is extremely beneficial for the United States.

Essentially, Clark's gravity forces defenses to pick their poison. If they slag off, she'll make them pay with her shooting. And if they don't, she'll find the open player with even more ease and effectiveness than she does on the Fever, since she's playing alongside the world's best players.

But no other player presents that same problem for opposing defenses. And it's why Clark's impact will be so critical throughout the World Cup.

It might also mean that Clark's scoring numbers don't jump off that page, since she's sure to make the right play and pass to her teammates if that's what the defense gives her. Or her scoring will jump off the page if they give her space.

The bottom line is that regardless of how Clark is defended, her gravity gives her immense value. And that value could lead to her winning MVP for the second time in a FIBA tournament this year.