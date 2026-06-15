Kelsey Mitchell's 'Achilles Heel' Comment Should Encourage Fever Fans

The Indiana Fever are currently leading the WNBA in fouls committed per game, with 23.9. They've also suffered several second-half collapses during this 2026 campaign, where their large lead evaporated as the game neared its end. This has led to both frustrating losses and wins that were much more stressful than they should have been.

Kelsey Mitchell noted the cause-and-effect nature of these two things when speaking to reporters after the Fever's June 15 practice.

"I think a lot of it [is that we] get a little comfortable. But I think, like I said, discipline. And I think not fouling people, sending them to the line," Mitchell said when asked why the Fever haven't been able to hold on to leads this season, per a video from the Fever's YouTube account.

"I think that's big for us, is not fouling. I think that's one of our Achilles Heels right now. That's just keeping people back in the game," she added.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Rae Burrell (12) is fouled by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

During the same media session, Mitchell (who hasn't been quite as consistent as fans have become used to) was asked how critical she has been of herself in recent games, and said, "I think I've had some bonehead mistakes I don't like for myself... You don't want to have those. You don't want to be that person [who is] not doing what they need to do. You've got to be sharp. So I think mentally, I just want to be a little sharper.

"You've got to be honest with yourself about where your team needs you at, and just keep just chucking away. But looking at myself in the mirror, for sure," she added.

Why Kelsey Mitchell's Accountability and Fouling Admission Suggests Silver Lining

Despite what it initially might seem like, this sentiment from Mitchell is actually a reason for optimism. Regarding the fouling, this is something that's coachable, or at least something Indiana should be able to adjust and calibrate better as the season progresses.

Compare this to another potential "Achilles Heel", such as locker room discord, inadequate coaching philosophies, or a roster that lacks talent, and the Fever's fouling being their biggest concern is pretty easy to solve, and should produce immediate results.

Then there's Mitchell taking accountability. For one, this is always good to see from a veteran leader on a team, because her holding herself accountable likely means the rest of the roster is doing the same. Plus, Fever fans know that Mitchell is one of the league's best players when she's on her game. They've also seen her go through tougher stretches before ultimately emerging better on the other side.

No team or fan base wants to have problems. But if fouling and Kelsey Mitchell making occasional "bonehead mistakes" she's sure to fix, this suggests that Indiana's problems could be a lot worse, and that better times are ahead.