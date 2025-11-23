3 Players Indiana Fever Could Favor in 2026 WNBA Draft

The 2026 WNBA Draft lottery is taking place on November 23, which means that there is a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming draft right now. However, the lottery doesn't mean anything for the Fever, as it's only between the Minnesota Lynx, the Dallas Wings, the Chicago Sky, the Seattle Storm, and the Washington Mystics.

The Fever will have the No. 10 pick in that 2026 WNBA Draft. The good news is that this is expected to be a relatively deep draft class, which means that Indiana should have some compelling players to pick from at that point.

While the Fever's roster could look very different by the time the draft occurs (which will likely be in April), one thing is for certain: Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston will be on Indiana's roster in 2026. Therefore, it might make sense for the Fever to draft around those two star players, which likely means they'd want to select shooters who help space the floor, give Boston room to work in the paint, and be an option for Clark to pass to.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7), Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Indiana Fever assistant coach Karima Christmas-Kelly react to action Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the New York Liberty, 102-88. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With this in mind, we've picked three players the Fever could potentially select with that No. 10 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Gabriela Jaquez

In a November 21 article, ESPN WNBA insider Michael Voepel released a 2026 WNBA mock draftwhere he predicted they'd take South Carolina Gamecocks center Madina Okot. He then said the Washington Mystics would select UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez with the No. 11 pick.

One X user took a screenshot of this and wrote, "there’s no reason that the fever should pass on gabriela jaquez. putting great shooters around cc & ab is a must."

there’s no reason that the fever should pass on gabriela jaquez. putting great shooters around cc & ab is a must. https://t.co/jcBxAPeDCR pic.twitter.com/IINrmhnyLM — josh (@jusanothernword) November 21, 2025

Frankly, this fan makes a great point. Jaquez is shooting 47.4% from three-point range this season and has proven an ability to create her own offense and be a reliable scoring option on a stacked UCLA roster. She would make a lot of sense for the Fever with this pick.

Gianna Kneepkens

Speaking of UCLA (which has four players that could go in the draft's first round), senior guard Gianna Kneepkens would be another intriguing pick for the Fever. Like Jaquez, she is a very solid three-point shooter, having made 44.8% of her three-pointers last season. She's also a solid defender and has good size for a guard.

Yarden Garzon

Maryland guard Yarden Garzon might be the most compelling potential draft pick of all. She's a guard that stands at 6'3", has never shot below 40% from three-point range in a college season, and is familiar with Indiana, as she spent the first three seasons of her college career at the University of Indiana before transferring to Maryland.

If the Fever are serious, we need to get Yarden Garzon this draft. 6'3 guard who is a 40% 3pt shooter on 7 attempts per game pic.twitter.com/x0kbaW5jDO — Jericho Whiskey (@Gold_Boom317) August 25, 2025

A lot can happen between now and the draft (which will likely be in April), and there's a chance these three players won't be on the board when it's Indiana's time to make their pick. But if they are, the Fever should strongly consider taking either one of them.

