3 Players Indiana Fever Could Favor in 2026 WNBA Draft
The 2026 WNBA Draft lottery is taking place on November 23, which means that there is a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming draft right now. However, the lottery doesn't mean anything for the Fever, as it's only between the Minnesota Lynx, the Dallas Wings, the Chicago Sky, the Seattle Storm, and the Washington Mystics.
The Fever will have the No. 10 pick in that 2026 WNBA Draft. The good news is that this is expected to be a relatively deep draft class, which means that Indiana should have some compelling players to pick from at that point.
While the Fever's roster could look very different by the time the draft occurs (which will likely be in April), one thing is for certain: Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston will be on Indiana's roster in 2026. Therefore, it might make sense for the Fever to draft around those two star players, which likely means they'd want to select shooters who help space the floor, give Boston room to work in the paint, and be an option for Clark to pass to.
With this in mind, we've picked three players the Fever could potentially select with that No. 10 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
Gabriela Jaquez
In a November 21 article, ESPN WNBA insider Michael Voepel released a 2026 WNBA mock draftwhere he predicted they'd take South Carolina Gamecocks center Madina Okot. He then said the Washington Mystics would select UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez with the No. 11 pick.
One X user took a screenshot of this and wrote, "there’s no reason that the fever should pass on gabriela jaquez. putting great shooters around cc & ab is a must."
Frankly, this fan makes a great point. Jaquez is shooting 47.4% from three-point range this season and has proven an ability to create her own offense and be a reliable scoring option on a stacked UCLA roster. She would make a lot of sense for the Fever with this pick.
Gianna Kneepkens
Speaking of UCLA (which has four players that could go in the draft's first round), senior guard Gianna Kneepkens would be another intriguing pick for the Fever. Like Jaquez, she is a very solid three-point shooter, having made 44.8% of her three-pointers last season. She's also a solid defender and has good size for a guard.
Yarden Garzon
Maryland guard Yarden Garzon might be the most compelling potential draft pick of all. She's a guard that stands at 6'3", has never shot below 40% from three-point range in a college season, and is familiar with Indiana, as she spent the first three seasons of her college career at the University of Indiana before transferring to Maryland.
A lot can happen between now and the draft (which will likely be in April), and there's a chance these three players won't be on the board when it's Indiana's time to make their pick. But if they are, the Fever should strongly consider taking either one of them.
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.Follow GrvntYoung