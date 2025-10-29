Aari McDonald's Fever Appearance Alongside Caitlin Clark Sparks Buzz About Future

It didn't take Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald long to endear herself to the Fever fan base during this 2025 WNBA regular season.

McDonald initially with the Fever via emergency hardship exception on June 1, in the wake of the Fever experiencing injuries to several guards (including Caitlin Clark). McDonald was then waived once the Fever's roster got healthier, but the team picked her up again at the end of June because a roster spot was freed up when the organization released veteran guard DeWanna Bonner.

McDonald remained with Indiana for the rest of the season and became a fan favorite because of her gritty, blue-collar playing style and ability to create offense for her teammates. Unfortunately, McDonald suffered a broken foot in early August, which kept her out for the rest of the season. And with her now being an unrestricted free agent, her future with the team is uncertain.

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald (2) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Aari McDonald Fever Appearance Has Indiana Fanas Saying the Same Thing

McDonald appeared alongside Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell at a speaking event on October 28, which the Fever posted on their social media channels. Seeing McDonald along these two superstars has many fans saying (or hoping) that perhaps her inclusion means that the Fever front office intends to keep her around for the 2026 season and beyond.

"maybe reading into this too much but this tells me Aari is in the plans for next year," X user @marshallmuse3 wrote in a comment to the Fever's video.

X user @riley_regi78587 replied to this comment and said, "Nope, you're not. I believe she'll be CCs back up. I'm sure Lexi and Sophie will be back as well."

"Oh yes.

"They have to keep Aari.

"She is the absolute perfect PG#2," added @mickhelmick4.

"I was thinking the same. That would be so great," added @MiskaSapra_si.

"As a back up pg, I’m all for Aari being on the squad next year," wrote @pacersfeverfan.

User @choppinfirewood added, "Haha I was thinking the same thing!!!"

Another X user wrote, "sooooo indy is resigning aari probably," on October 28.

"The bright side to the DB situation? It led to the Fever having the ability to sign Aari to a full season contract. It’s certainly ironic that all this is happening on a day in which she appears at a sponsor event with two franchise cornerstones," noted user @Allie874.

"Aari is not leaving. Unless another team backs up that Brinks truck on her driveway. She fits the program," X user @Hempsworth24687 wrote in a reply to a post showing the three Fever players posing for photos together.

"Ive been saying it. It's about the Fit & Aari is the perfect fit at that backup guard position.. she proved herself many times and puts tremendous pressure on the rim. So glad she's in Indy 4 rehab 🔥," added @SammyDavisson85 as a comment to a photo of McDonald, Lexie Hull, and Sydney Colson at a local haunted house on October 28.

McDonald did seem like a great fit for the Fever last season, which makes sense why fans would want to see her return in 2026.

