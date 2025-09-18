Accounts Claim Dream Star Allisha Gray's Role in Fever Fan Ousting from Playoff Game

At one point during the fourth quarter of the Indiana Fever's 77-60 WNBA playoff win against the Atlanta Dream on September 16, Dream star Allisha Gray took one offensive possession off to turn around and engage in a seemingly heated exchange with a fan in the stands.

X user @RashticReport posted a video of a clearly exasperated Gray emphatically arguing with this person in the stands. After a dead ball, the ESPN broadcast showed Gray walking away from the area where the fan sat, clearly irked. The broadcast then stated that the fan was being removed from the game while Gray was being calmed down by her teammate, Rhyne Howard.

Dawg. An Indiana Fever fan just go kicked out the game after saying something to Allisha Gray during the Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever game in the playoffs 😭 pic.twitter.com/Kr6M4FViGZ — RashticReport (@RashticReport) September 17, 2025

Several (Supposed) Accounts of Allisha Gray Exchange With Indiana Fever Fan

There is nothing conclusive about what actually happened during this exchange, and what was said that got Gray so upset. However, there have been several social media posts that have gotten a lot of attention from fans who claim (although it can't be confirmed) to have been sitting close enough to the exchange to hear what was said.

The supposed account of the moment that has gotten the post attention came from Reddit account @razorecon111, who said, "The guy in the black hat yelled to Lexi Hull who was running to guard Gray and said 'you're good Lex, she's not even trying anymore'. Gray lost her s*** and said some very nasty words to the guy and the people next to him. The guy did not say anything out of line whatsoever. They were let back shortly after. When asked what happened, he said they said it was protocol to remove the fan to allow the player to calm down. Gray had a bad night and there is no excuse for the things she said or the way she acted."

Allisha Gray and all these old WNBA players who have never played in front of fans before should go back to playing empty YMCA gyms and stop complaining about salaries if they can’t even handle basic fan heckling. pic.twitter.com/lMKk7KMkHS — WNBA Analyst (@WNBA_Analyst) September 17, 2025

It's worth noting that this fan account claims the fan ultimately returned to their seat, which means they weren't actually ejected. It's also worth reiterating that none of what was said can be confirmed, and there's no way of knowing whether this Reddit user was actually a fan present at the game and sitting nearby.

Several other supposed fan accounts have surfaced, with one X user writing, "I was right there and they said nothing out of line. Gray overreacted. Security realized that and brought the fans back in. Let’s see what stories y’all make up who were not there."

Sep 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) has a Indiana Fever fan thrown out during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

There have been other fan accounts on Reddit claiming that the fan was calling Gray a flopper, which seemingly set the three-time WNBA All-Star off.

Unless Gray is asked to share her side to this story, fans will probably never get a definitive version of what was said or what actually happened in this exchange. What's for sure is that it added another storyline to what's already going to be a dramatic Game 3 in Atlanta for the Fever on September 18.

