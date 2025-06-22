Aces' Becky Hammon Criticizes WNBA Referees Amid Caitlin Clark Physical Treatment

When the Indiana Fever tip off against the Las Vegas Aces on June 22, one thing seems guaranteed: that the Aces are going to be physical when defending star guard Caitlin Clark.

This has clearly been the prevailing game plan opponents have implemented when playing No. 22 this season (and during her 2024 rookie campaign). After the Golden State Valkyries' June 19 victory over Indiana, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase (who was an assistant with the Aces for three years before accepting the head job at Golden State) said, "I mean, you guys saw what we were doing... We were being disruptive, we know she doesn’t like physicality."

Aces head coach Becky Hammon (who Nakase coached under) expressed a similar sentiment, which was quoted in a June 21 article from Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"She's a beast... and she's just going to continue to get better," Hammon said of Clark in the article, as taken from an X post from @nosyone4. "But she's a player [who] you have to be physical [with]. If you just follow her around, she's going to cook [you for] dinner."

However, Hammon also noted that WNBA referees could do a better job of making this less of an effective game plan against Clark.

"I think teammates should step in and defend Caitlin," Hammon said. "But at the end of the day... there's too much bumping, too much grabbing, too much fouling that's not getting called. And people are tired of getting hit."

Becky Hammon with some high praise for Caitlin and criticism of wnba officiating pic.twitter.com/ZgMDz1qg62 — correlation (@nosyone4) June 22, 2025

It seems that Hammon believes it's up to the league to alter how Clark is being defended.

