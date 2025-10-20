Aces Star Jackie Young's Indiana Connection Could Fuel Fever Move in Free Agency

The Indiana Fever will have many fascinating decisions to make when it comes to free agency this offseason.

With essentially every single player who isn't still on a rookie contract (such as Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston) becoming unrestricted free agents in the coming months, the league's landscape is set to drastically change. And given the camaraderie and team culture that Indiana displayed in the face of adversity during the 2025 season (not to mention that Clark and Boston are two young talents that veterans will want to play with), the Fever should be a top destination for many of the league's best players.

Indiana came up just short of the WNBA Finals, as they took the Las Vegas Aces to the absolute brink in their semifinal series. Ultimately, the Aces were able to pull away in overtime of Game 5 against a depleted Fever team.

A huge reason why the Aces were able to secure this win is with star guard Jackie Young, who finished Game 3 with 32 points and 10 assists.

Young, who is now a three-time WNBA champion after the Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA Finals, was fantastic for Las Vegas throughout the postseason. Her second-best game against the Fever in the playoffs was when she scored 25 points and tallied 5 rebounds with 4 assists in Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena during Game 3.

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that Young performed well on the Fever's home court, given that she likely had a lot of family in the arena.

Jackie Young Has Strong Connection to Indiana

Young was born and raised in Princeton, Indiana, which is about a two-hour drive away from Indianapolis. She also went to college at the University of Notre Dame, which is about two and a half hours north of Indianapolis. This is to say that the four-time WNBA All-Star has strong ties to the Fever's home territory, which could compel her to join Indiana as a free agent this offseason.

Then again, Young has clearly found a home in Las Vegas. And her comments when speaking during the Aces' victory parade on October 17 suggest that she doesn't seem inclined to leave any time soon.

Perhaps this is for the best, because it wouldn't make a ton of sense for the Fever to sign Young and re-sign Kelsey Mitchell, since they play the same position. And it's clear that bringing Mitchell back is the priority right now.

Anything can happen, however. And if Young were to leave the Aces, her Indiana roots would seemingly make the Fever one of her top potential destinations.

