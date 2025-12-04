Adam Silver’s Message on Caitlin Clark’s Fever Motion Speaks Volumes

Many women's basketball fans have been quick to criticize WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for her apparent reluctance to credit Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark for the growth and boom in popularity that the WNBA (and women's basketball as a whole) has experienced as a result of No. 22.

In fact, an alleged comment that Engelbert made regarding Clark when speaking with Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier earlier this year enraged much of Clark's fan base when Collier relayed it during a September 30 exit interview.

"I also asked [Engelbert] how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin, Angel [Reese], and Paige [Bueckers], who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years. Her response was, 'Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything,'" Collier claimed.

While Engelbert has since denied that she made these comments, the damage was largely done as soon as Collier shared that conversation. And this is just the most recent example of Engelbert's apparent apathy towards Clark.

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench after a play made by the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The same can't be said for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is Engelbert's boss and who has been quick to praise Clark for her impact.

One example of this is Silver saying, "'Caitlin Clark set the world on fire, not just this community. She's brought so much attention to the entire league. People are seeing how deep this league is, how good the quality of basketball is... It's wonderful to see," when both he and Clark were at an Indiana Pacers game last November.

Adam Silver Heaps Praise on Caitlin Clark's Fever Impact

Scott Agness of the Fieldhouse Files noted on December 3 that Silver was sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena for the Pacers' home game against the Denver Nuggets. He was interviewed by the FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (FDSNI) broadcast at one point in the same and was asked about Clark.

"To see the popularity of Caitlin [Clark], to see the Fever exploding in popularity — not just here in Indianapolis, Indiana, but globally — it's remarkable," Silver said, per an X post from Agness.

"To see the popularity of Caitlin (Clark), to see the Fever exploding in popularity — not just here in Indianapolis, Indiana, but globally — it's remarkable." — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) December 4, 2025

It's always cool to see such a prominent figure like Silver speaking so highly of Clark. Perhaps he'll make his way to a Fever game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena when Clark is healthy and back on the court in 2026.

