Aliyah Boston Drops Mic With 6-Word Fever 2026 WNBA Season Prediction

It has been eight days since the Indiana Fever's 2025 WNBA season came to an end, which came when they were defeated by the Las Vegas Aces during Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals series.

Coming up one game short of appearing in the WNBA Finals was always going to be a tough pill for the Fever community to swallow. However, considering the absurd amount of adversity this team endured (specifically the five season-ending injuries they had to deal with, the most notable of which concerned superstar guard Caitlin Clark), their making it that deep into the postseason constitutes a tremendously successful 2025 campaign.

One clear reason why Indiana was able to persevere past this adversity is because of the gritty, tight-knit team culture that head coach Stephanie White produced. This was shown by this team refusing to quit on themselves all season long, along with how close the entire locker room was with each other.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) reacts after scoring a three-point basket Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, during Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All of this is to say that Indiana has a lot to build upon when looking forward to the future. While almost every veteran on the Fever's roster (and throughout the rest of the league) are going to become free agents this winter, the fact that Indiana still has Clark, Boston, and Stephanie White — all of whom are integral pieces to the Fever's on-court success and team culture — under contract means this team is set up for success in the years to come, particularly in 2026.

Aliyah Boston's Stance on Indiana Fever Future Speaks Volumes

Aliyah Boston has had some time to reflect on the Fever season, along with what the future will hold. And she shared a strong sentiment when speaking about this to WNBA legend Candace Parker during an October 8 episode of their Post Moves podcast.

After discussing the 2025 Fever season with Boston, Parker said, "Because when [the Fever] stars adding healthy players back [next season]..."

And Boston interjected, saying, "We're gonna be on a roll. We're gonna be on a roll."

"Yep. You're gonna be on a roll," Parker said before noting that she and Boston are going to work out in the gym together this offseason.

🚨Candace Parker will be WORKING with Aliyah Boston in the gym this offseason! This about to get scary for the whole league 😤 pic.twitter.com/sGjATFIebX — JMac | Ball Up | 🏀🏈 (@Gameis_gameLFG) October 8, 2025

Boston saying, "We're gonna be on a roll" and leaving it at that speaks volumes about how confident and enthusiastic she feels about what's to come for the Fever.

While there's still a lot that needs to happen between now and the 2026 WNBA campaign, Fever fans certainly have a lot to look forward to.

