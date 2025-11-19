Aliyah Boston Gets Honest About Facing Indiana Fever Teammates in Unrivaled

The Indiana Fever have four players taking part in Unrivaled's 2026 season, which will start on January 5 in Miami, Florida, and will be airing live on TNT, TruTV, and HBO Max.

These four players are Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, Aari McDonald, and Kelsey Mitchell. While fans would surely have preferred that Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were also competing in the league, the Fever faithful at least get to watch these four players (who are among the most beloved on the roster) playing basketball right in the thick of the WNBA offseason.

It will also be a unique experience for fans in that, rather than seeing these four sharing the same sideline and working together on the court, they'll all be competing against each other. This is because Boston is playing on Phantom BC, Hull is playing on Rose BC (with whom she won the 2025 Unrivaled championship), McDonald is playing on Breeze BC, and Mitchell is playing on Hive BC.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrate Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 77-60. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston Speaks on 'Weird' Unrivaled Experience Against Fever Teammates

Out of these four players, only Boston and Hull took part in Unrivaled last season. Hull was with Rose BC as previously noted, and Boston played for Vinyl BC, which means that these two got the chance to play against each other several times.

And Boston got honest about the experience of competing against Hull when a fan asked her what it's like playing against Indiana teammates in Unrivaled during a November 19 episode of her Post Moves podcast.

"It's always weird playing against the teammates in Unrivaled," Boston said. "Like, last year, when Lexie and I played each other, we're running down the court, and we're like chuckling. So that was the funny part. And if I was posting up, and [Hull] got switched on [me], I was like, 'Lexie, you're literally holding me.' And we're going back and forth.

"So it's always fun. At the end of the day, we're hooping, so we definitely want to win. But it's always great to see your teammate on the other side," she added.

Fever fans won't have to wait long to see Indiana players facing each other in Unrivaled once the season begins. Boston's Phantom BC squad is facing McDonald's Breeze BC team during opening night on January 5, and Mitchell and McDonald will be matching up with Breeze BC faces Hive BC on January 9.

Hull and Boston don't play each other until January 25, but fans will want to keep that contest circled on their calendars.

