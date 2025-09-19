Aliyah Boston Makes 'Guarantee' About Past Fever Locker Room Rumors

It's tough to imagine that the Indiana Fever could have persevered past the adversity they have faced throughout the 2025 WNBA season and advanced to the WNBA Semifinals if they had locker room issues.

In fact, there's a strong case to be made that the Fever roster needed to not only have great chemistry with one another, but strong and stable relationships both on and off the court to do what they've done this year.

There's a running joke on social media that the Fever have persisted through the power of friendship this season, which doesn't feel like a joke at all much of the time.

Sep 18, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever players including guard Lexie Hull (10) and forward Aliyah Boston (7) react after defeating the Atlanta Dream during game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

That said, given the microscope that the Fever have been under since global superstar Caitlin Clark joined the team in 2024. These added eyeballs create room for speculation and potential criticism when things aren't going the Fever's way.

There was a lot of commentary about the Fever having potential locker room issues in 2024, in part because former forward NaLyssa Smith seemed discontent with her role at times. And everything that surrounded DeWanna Bonner's sudden exit from the team in 2025 also brought these questions back to mind.

Aliyah Boston Sets Record Straight on Fever Locker Room Chatter

Fever star center Aliyah Boston was the guest on a September 19 episode of the Bird's Eye View podcast, which is hosted by WNBA legend Sue Bird. At one point in their discussion, Boston got extremely clear about any rumors surrounding Indiana's locker room culture.

"It's so easy for people to just make all these assumptions. People are like, 'Oh my gosh, her body language, she is not happy, she hates this entire squad.' Sometimes, when you have a bad game personally, that takes a toll on you," Boston said. "It's not that you don't like your team. But that takes a toll on you."

Boston later told a brief story, saying, "I woke up from my nap, getting ready for pregame. People were like, 'Oh, they hate each other, they hate each other.' We walked into the locker room, and were like, 'Girl, you good?' I'm like, 'I just woke up! I couldn't tell you what's happening right now. But all I know is that we're about to hoop. At 7 PM, we got a game.'

"I hate when people get into this, talking about what they think our locker room is like. I'm like, first of all, you're not in here. So you have no idea. And also, we're professionals. So if we want you to see something, you'll happily see it. If you don't, I guarantee you, you would never know there's a single problem. Why? Because that's none of your business."

Props to Boston for setting the record straight — although anybody who is doubting this team's locker room chemistry at this point is grasping at straws.

