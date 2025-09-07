Aliyah Boston Makes Locker Room Admission After Fever Secure WNBA Playoff Spot
With their dominant 94-65 win over the Washington Mystics on September 7, the Indiana Fever have clinched their position in the 2025 WNBA postseason with one regular season game still left to play.
This is an extremely impressive accomplishment for Indiana, who will have a winning record to end a regular season for the first time since the 2025 campaign. While this team made the playoffs last season and was expected to contend for a league championship this year, the staggering amount of season-ending injuries they've had to deal with has created an unprecedented amount of adversity.
But the Fever's active roster has proved to be a resilient bunch, which has been capped off by them producing two straight wins (against the Chicago Sky on September 5 and the Mystics on Sunday) to earn a trip to the postseason.
Aliyah Boston Speaks About Fever Locker Room Vibe After Win vs. Mystics
The Fever would not have reached this point without three-time WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston, who has been critical for Indiana's success this season. Boston finished Sunday's win with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists, and was a team-high +29 when she was on the court.
Boston spoke with the media after the game ended and was asked if there was ever any doubt the Fever would make it to this point, given the adversity they've faced.
"I think just being someone in this locker room, you never doubt yourself and what you're capable of. No matter what happens... That was really our mindset. We never doubted ourselves, never doubted that we could be in the playoffs. Even if things looked like it got harder, it was about sticking together," Boston said, per a YouTube video from Tony East.
She was then asked what the locker room's energy was like after the big win.
"Well, we did make a TikTok," Boston said when a laugh. She then added, "I think everyone is just super excited. Like you said, it hasn't been a perfect road. And so for us, it's enjoying little moments, while at the same time understanding we have another game on Tuesday and we have to prepare for the playoffs. But I think just being in the moment, and being where our feet are, and kind of just enjoying this one."
The TikTok Boston alluded to was posted to her account and shows the Fever players dancing to a song together in their visitors' locker room.
It sounds like the Fever are allowing themselves to enjoy this win before locking back in for the season's remainder.
Recommended Reading:
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.Follow GrvntYoung