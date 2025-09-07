Aliyah Boston Makes Locker Room Admission After Fever Secure WNBA Playoff Spot

With their dominant 94-65 win over the Washington Mystics on September 7, the Indiana Fever have clinched their position in the 2025 WNBA postseason with one regular season game still left to play.

This is an extremely impressive accomplishment for Indiana, who will have a winning record to end a regular season for the first time since the 2025 campaign. While this team made the playoffs last season and was expected to contend for a league championship this year, the staggering amount of season-ending injuries they've had to deal with has created an unprecedented amount of adversity.

But the Fever's active roster has proved to be a resilient bunch, which has been capped off by them producing two straight wins (against the Chicago Sky on September 5 and the Mystics on Sunday) to earn a trip to the postseason.

Sep 7, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) reacts after a play against the Washington Mystics during the fourth quarter at CFG Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston Speaks About Fever Locker Room Vibe After Win vs. Mystics

The Fever would not have reached this point without three-time WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston, who has been critical for Indiana's success this season. Boston finished Sunday's win with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists, and was a team-high +29 when she was on the court.

Boston spoke with the media after the game ended and was asked if there was ever any doubt the Fever would make it to this point, given the adversity they've faced.

"I think just being someone in this locker room, you never doubt yourself and what you're capable of. No matter what happens... That was really our mindset. We never doubted ourselves, never doubted that we could be in the playoffs. Even if things looked like it got harder, it was about sticking together," Boston said, per a YouTube video from Tony East.

She was then asked what the locker room's energy was like after the big win.

"Well, we did make a TikTok," Boston said when a laugh. She then added, "I think everyone is just super excited. Like you said, it hasn't been a perfect road. And so for us, it's enjoying little moments, while at the same time understanding we have another game on Tuesday and we have to prepare for the playoffs. But I think just being in the moment, and being where our feet are, and kind of just enjoying this one."

The TikTok Boston alluded to was posted to her account and shows the Fever players dancing to a song together in their visitors' locker room.

Aliyah Boston team playoff TikTok, THANK YOU!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/uwlU4A70lQ — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) September 7, 2025

It sounds like the Fever are allowing themselves to enjoy this win before locking back in for the season's remainder.

Recommended Reading: