Aliyah Boston's 3-Word Message on Fever Team Identity Says It All After Game 4 Win

The Indiana Fever are no strangers to performing with their backs against the wall. They had to do it in two straight elimination games against the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs and won each contest, which advanced them to the next round.

Then they met the Las Vegas Aces and stole Game 1 on the road. From there, the Fever dropped two consecutive games, putting them on the brink of elimination once again in the WNBA Semifinals contest. But they responded with an inspired Game 4 performance on their home court, as they secured a 90-83 victory to send the series back to Las Vegas for a winner-take-all Game 5, which will take place on September 30.

Frankly, the Fever shouldn't even be at this point, given the extraordinary amount of injuries they've had to overcome to this point in the season.

But Indiana's roster, coaching staff, and fan base haven't felt sorry for themselves. Instead, they have banded together, played cohesive basketball, and continued to shock the WNBA community with each postseason win.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston Speaks to Indiana Fever Team Identity After Win vs Aces

Roster camaraderie has been a massive part of the Fever's success this season. And star center Aliyah Boston spoke to this when asked what the identity of the Fever team is right now.

"We over me," Boston responded, per a YouTube video from the WNBA. She then added, "That has been our identity the entire season. We all we got, we all we need. And we've stuck with it. I think the beauty of this squad, whether you're hurt or whether you're not, everything you do is for the betterment of this team, for every win. And that's really how we approach every single day in practice, how we approach film, how we approach every game.

"So I'd definitely say that's what it is," she added.

This team-first mentality has been apparent in how role players have stepped up in the wake of the aforementioned injuries, along with how supportive the players who have gotten injured continue to be on the bench during games.

This roster has a lot of love for each other. While it remains to be seen whether this can propel them into the WNBA Finals, it has certainly made for a thrilling end to what has been a rollercoaster season for the Fever fan base.

