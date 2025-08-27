Aliyah Boston's 5-Word Stance on Lump-Headed Lexie Hull Says It All After Fever Win
The Indiana Fever came through with a huge victory on August 26, as they defeated the Seattle Storm by a score of 95-75. As a result, Indiana finished off a season-long sweep against the Storm and swiped their No. 6 spot in the WNBA standings.
This felt like a must-win game for the Fever. With the constant speculation about if and when Caitlin Clark is going to return this season, the team continuing to win games and assert their playoff position is only going to entice her and the team to bring her back once she's fully healthy.
It's hard to imagine that Fever would have succeeded without Lexie Hull on Tuesday, who was a team-leading +31 when she was on the court against Seattle.
However, Hull's impact doesn't always show up on the stat sheet. In fact, it was one impact Hull took to her head that seems to encapsulate what she meant to this team.
Lexie Hull Left With Lump on Head After Collision With Storm Star
Hull was chasing after a loose ball in the paint just a few minutes into Tuesday's game when she collided with Storm All-Star Gabby Williams. Both players were hit in the head and went down right away, clearly in pain. Hull was ultimately helped to the locker room and was questionable to return with a head injury.
However, Hull ultimately did return, which is a testament to her toughness. And she was sporting a gnarly lump on her forehead as a result of the play.
Hull spoke with Brian Haenchen of IndyStar after the game. In Haenchen's video, one can see the massive lump when she was answering questions about it. After saying she didn't know what had happened in the moment and that it was unlucky, Hull was asked whether everybody was staring at her head.
"Yeah. Everyone's like, 'You look beautiful!' And I'm like, 'I know I look insane.' But it honestly looks better than it did when it first happened, so hopefully this goes down quick," Hull responded, per an X post from Haenchen.
She also noted that she could see the lump out of her peripheral vision during the game.
Aliyah Boston Praises 'Tough' Lexie Hull After Fever Win
Aliyah Boston and Odyssey Sims spoke with the media after Tuesday's win. When Boston was asked about Hull and her head, she said, "I feel like Lexie is the definition of tough," per a YouTube video from Tony East.
"When you think of her as a player, the way she hustles, she likes to get loose balls, extra offensive possessions. That's what she does. I mean, she got hit, she came back and just continued to contribute again. She was a pest on defense, just making her presence felt, offensive rebounds," Boston continued.
"That's just who Lexie is."
Boston concluding her praise about Hull with, "That's just who she is," speaks volumes and indicates why Hull is so beloved by the Fever fan base, with and without the lump on her head.
