Aliyah Boston’s Bold Claim on WNBA’s Best 1-on-1 Player Involves Fever Teammate

The Indiana Fever entered the 2025 WNBA season with one of the league's most talented rosters. This was the byproduct of them having both Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark under contract, given that both were consecutive No. 1 picks in their respective WNBA Drafts (2023 and 2024), along with them making many shrewd moves to improve the roster over the offseason.

The most important move of all was re-signing star guard Kelsey Mitchell, which was the top priority for Indiana's front office. In addition to this, they brought veteran players like Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, and Sydney Colson on board to pair with their crop of young players.

Despite Clark, Cunningham, Colson, and several other players missing much of the season with injuries and Bonner getting waived after requesting a trade, Indiana still had a solid roster heading into the 2025 postseason, largely because of Boston and Mitchell.

And it was these two who helped carry the Fever to Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals, where they came up just short against the Las Vegas Aces in overtime (after which Boston fouled out and Mitchell suffered a game-ending injury).

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard (6), guard Sophie Cunningham (8), forward Aliyah Boston (7), guard Aari McDonald (2) and guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) against the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston Praises Kelsey Mitchell's 1-on-1 Prowess

Kelsey Mitchell is one of the most unique offensive weapons in all of basketball, largely because of her quickness. This prompted Boston to make a bold claim about her Fever teammate during a December 3 episode of her Post Moves podcast alongside WNBA legend Candace Parker.

When Parked asked Boston who she thought the best one-on-one player in the WNBA was, Boston said, "Kelsey."

"Yes! That is mine," Parker then said.

"Kelsey, it's like, you literally can't [stay in front of her]... And she's waiting for you to just go for something, and she's gone. Like, Kelsey is going to cook," Boston added. "That speed, that speed is going to take off.

"Let me tell you: When Kelsey is on the perimeter, and she's just looking at you, I'm like, 'Let me just go stand over here. I'm just gonna go over here, you do your thing,'" Boston added.

Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston had only one name when talking about who the best 1v1 player in the W is —



Kelsey Mitchell (duh) pic.twitter.com/SYKBrk5xz2 — allison (@_girltalk) December 3, 2025

Parker then noted that Mitchell had a lot of time to hone her one-on-one abilities because she didn't have much help on the Fever for a long time, prompting Boston to say, "That's okay! That's a different story now."

Mitchell will likely compete in Unrivaled's one-on-one tournament this season, which is slated for February 11. Therefore, Boston and Parker's sentiment could be put to the test.

